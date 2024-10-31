Family of miscarriage of justice victim’s son organise fundraiser in desperate bid to save his life

Martin Shipton

The son of a miscarriage of justice victim who was separated from his mother at birth, is fighting for his life because drugs he needs to overcome a rare and aggressive form of cancer are not available from the NHS.

Family members of Josh Carter-Hewins, 27, are now desperately raising money via crowdfunding so he can be treated privately for his condition.

Josh’s mother Annette Hewins was wrongfully convicted and jailed for 13 years in 1997 for arson with intent to endanger life. She was three months pregnant with Josh when she was arrested after a fire that caused the deaths of Diane Jones and her two daughters on the Gurnos estate in Merthyr Tydfil 1995. She gave birth to him while in custody awaiting trial.

Innocence

Subsequently Annette’s innocence of the crime was established and her conviction was quashed in 1999, but the trauma of what she had gone through affected her deeply. While in prison she became a user of hard drugs. Her health was shattered and she died of heart failure in 2017 at the age of 51, following a long battle with heroin addiction and mental health problems which left her experiencing hallucinations and paranoia.

She had been sectioned at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant and in her final moments was heard still trying to prove her innocence, and saying her baby had been taken from her.

Liver transplant

Josh, a computer-aided design technician, has had a series of severe health problems himself. In 2021 he became unwell when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes ulcers and inflammation in the colon and rectum. He was later diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a chronic liver disease that causes inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts, which can lead to liver failure. In 2022 he received a liver transplant.

He got married to his childhood friend Beth in May 2023. In early summer this year Josh became ill while they were on holiday in Greece. He was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells and is associated with the rejection of transplanted organs.

Now his family members are in a race to raise cash for treatment that could keep him alive.

Support

Josh’s sister Nicole Jacob told Nation.Cymru: ”We are desperately seeking support from the wider community to help give Josh a last chance of survival.

“He has overcome traumatic early years where his life had been put into question before he was even born. Two years ago he battled a rare liver disease Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC,) recovered from a liver transplant and is now faced with Burkitt Lymphoma.

“Josh was discharged from The University Of Wales Hospital on Wednesday this week, with them being unable to do anything further for him. He has been essentially sent home to die.

“The chemotherapy treatment Josh has been undergoing has stopped working and there are no other standard treatment pathways available to him.

“We received this news just last week and immediately looked into other possibilities that may give Josh a chance of survival.

“After online research and reaching out to the Burkitt Lymphoma community we found a potential treatment option. We were contacted by a lady in Canada whose husband was a refractory patient like Josh who had exhausted all treatment options. But he was extremely fortunate to be offered a combination of pharmaceutical drugs called Glofitamab and Polatuzumab Vedotin. She signposted us to various people including Dr Martin Hutchings, a specialist at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark.

“Josh’s consultant agrees this could be a good treatment option for him, but tragically these drugs are not licensed for use on Burkitt Lymphoma patients – although frustratingly Glofitamab is approved on the NHS for use with Lymphoma. Josh’s consultant has been attempting to overcome the barriers to treating him via the NHS, but this has so far been unsuccessful.

“As a family we are doing everything we can to try and secure this treatment before it’s too late. We have been in touch with the drug manufacturer Roche, who have been most helpful in consulting with the medical professionals involved. We have also been in touch with various medical professionals with knowledge and experience on treating patients with Burkitt Lymphoma and using the drugs in question.

“On Wednesday Josh and Beth had a positive virtual consultation with a London-based consultant who would be willing to treat Josh privately. This would still need approval, but is a simpler process than that of the NHS.

“We are yet to be told of exact costs, but have been advised that it will be incredibly expensive. We will do everything we can to support Josh in having a chance to live. Time is not on our side as Burkitt Lymphoma is extremely fast growing.

“I’ve always known my siblings were precious and I’ve always treasured every moment with them. There are five of us, and we’ve faced so much trauma, heartache and loss that we’ve been bound together as a unified team of support and love.

“Josh is our kind, funny, compassionate brother. He is the person I lean on when I’m overwhelmed, in need of advice or comfort. I cannot imagine my life without him. He has always made it a better place.

“Josh deserves more. He deserves to enjoy the wonderful life he has created with his wife Beth. He has finally reached a place of peace after all of the suffering and loss he has overcome in his life. He married Beth in May last year and they are just beginning their life together.

“We are so grateful to our friends, family and the wider community who have shown their love and support over the last week. Thank you for caring and helping give us hope.”

Donations to Josh’s fundraiser can be made via gofundme.

