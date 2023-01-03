Family of missing Cardiff man appeal for help finding him

The family of Aled Glynne Davies who went missing in Cardiff over the weekend are appealing for people Wales wide to look out for him.

Speaking with Nation.Cymru this morning, 3 January, his daughter Gwenllian Glyn said her father has been missing since the evening of Saturday 31 December.

Mr Davies is a former Radio Cymru editor and he was still producing a Sunday morning show for the radio station before he went missing.

Ms Glyn said: “He is a husband, father of two and grandfather to my two children and we all just want him home safely. We’re trying to stay strong and we are grateful for everyone’s support. Loads of us went looking for him yesterday and today we are going around the B&Bs in Cardiff.”

The family are worried that he left without his medication, wallet, mobile phone and keys, said Ms Glyn.

“That’s why the police are still concentrating on the Cardiff area and we are very grateful to them. I’d also like to thank members of the charity CAVRA (Civil Aid Voluntary Association) who have helped by going out in a boat to search the rivers for him, as well as on land.”

Appeal for help

Whilst the police continue their search in Cardiff, Ms Glyn said she’d like to put out a Wales wide appeal for help in finding her father.

“He has connections in the Swansea area – having worked for the former Swansea Sound local radio station. He also has connections in Aberllefenni, Corris where his Mam came from, as well as Llanrwst. And also, my brother lives in Bristol.”

She added that he was wearing a big green puffer jacket when he went missing.

“As regards his appearance – he has a curve in his spine so he has a hunchback and he shuffles so he’s not the briskest of walkers.

“Dad has a condition called sarcoidosis which affects his lungs and heart and urgently needs his medication.”

Ms Glyn said both her parents had gone out for a meal prior to her father going missing.

“He went out with Mam for a meal in Uisce in Pontcanna – next door to the Heaneys restaurant and CCTV show them both leaving at 10.36pm. They walked home to their house in Pontcanna and then Dad went for a walk on his own.

“The main thing we’d like to ask is for people to check their CCTVs and any cameras they have from 10.30pm onwards on New Year’s Eve. We would also like to appeal for people to check outbuildings or any warm places he could have gone to – like churches.”

Ms Glyn added that the police have told the family that people are returning to work today after the bank holiday and there is a possibility that he might be found in a building somewhere.

