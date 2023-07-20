Family pay tribute to motorcyclist who died after a collision

The family of a motorcyclist, who died on the A468 near Bedwas, has paid tribute to him, saying he was “loved by everyone that knew him”.

Officers were called to a report of a road traffic collision at 5.50pm on Friday 7 July which involved two motorcycles and one car.

Personnel from the Wales Air Ambulance and Welsh Ambulance Service also attended, and paramedics confirmed that a Caerphilly man, 60, died at the scene.

He can now be named as Darrel King and his family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

His family has issued the following tribute to him: “Darrel was a wonderful son, dad, uncle and grandad who loved life and was loved by everyone that knew him.

“As a family we are all heartbroken at his sudden and tragic death and we will miss him every day.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank those that stopped at the scene to offer help and to all the emergency services for everything they tried to do for him.”

Treatment

A 70-year-old man from the Caerphilly area was transferred from the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff to another hospital for treatment and his condition is stable.

Gwent Police have issued a witness appeal and officers want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A468 – the section between the Cedar Tree roundabout and Bedwas – between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday 7 July.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is also asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300225926.

