Family pays tribute to ‘friendly and kind’ son killed in Newport crash

The family of a teenager who was killed in a crash in Newport earlier this month have paid tribute to their “friendly and kind” son.

19-year-old Daniel Wright died following a road traffic collision in Magor Road, Newport during the early hours of Saturday 15 April.

Officers attended the scene of the accident at around 3am and Daniel was taken University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff where he later sadly died.

In a tribute issued by Gwent police, Daniel’s family said: “Dan was a wonderful son, grandson, brother and nephew who was so loved by everyone who knew him.

“He was a hardworking, friendly and kind boy that had so much life ahead of him.

“We are so proud to have been his parents and there are no words to describe our pain knowing we will never see his beautiful face again.

“As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services and the staff at the University Hospital of Wales for everything you did for Dan and us, we will be forever grateful for the time you gave us with him.”

His next of kin continue to receive support from specialist officers.

The passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Newport, who was also taken to hospital has since been released after sustaining life changing injuries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

