Family pays tribute to ‘wonderful daughter’ who died following crash

The family of a young woman who died a week after a road traffic collision have paid tribute to their “wonderful daughter”.

25-year-old Demi Mabbitt from Aberfan in Merthyr Tydfil died following a crash on Swansea Road which happened at about 11.45pm on Friday April 5.

The collision involved a single car, a white Audi S3, which was travelling along Swansea Road from Trago Mills and in the general direction of the A465.

Demi’s family has paid tribute to her, saying: “Demi was a wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie and cousin.

“She was the most kind gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone.

“She was the glue that held our family together and a fighter until the end, our beautiful girl was taken far too soon, our family are devastated, there are no words to describe the heartache and pain we are feeling.”

Appeal

Officers from South Wales Police’s serious collision unit are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any CCTV footage of the incident – or driving beforehand – to get in touch.

Please contact the police and quote reference 2400110291, using one of the following means:

– Live Chat

– Online form

– Email: [email protected]

– Call to 101

To give information anonymously please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

