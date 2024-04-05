Family plea to find missing Newport man

Gwent Police have renewed an appeal for information to find a missing Newport man.

Callum Clement, 27, was last seen in Commercial Road at around 4.35am on Thursday 28 March.

Following CCTV enquiries, officers believe he walked along Dolphin Street, Newport at around 4.42am.

Gwent Police officers have become increasingly concerned for Callum’s welfare.

Newport residents and businesses have been urged to check their CCTV or doorbell cameras and dashcams for any further sightings.

He is described as of medium build, around six foot tall with ginger hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded top with hood up and he was carrying a black rucksack on with ‘Adidas’ written on it in large white lettering.

His family have released the following statement: “All of us in Callum’s family are extremely worried for his welfare, we just want him home or to get in touch.

“Please, if anyone has any information, no matter how small, we ask you to contact the police.”

Chief inspector Amanda Thomas, leading the investigation said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Callum and encourage anyone with any information to come forward.

“Our officers are continuing to carry out enquiries and we’re urging Newport residents and businesses, particularly those in the Pill, Maindee and Somerton area, to check their CCTV or doorbell cameras and dashcams for any further sightings of Callum.

“Anyone with any information is asked to submit via our MIPPs portal or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can submit here, or anonymously through Crimestoppers quoting log reference 2400104022.

Callum is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.

