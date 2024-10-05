Family-run Beacon Foods win Powys Business of the Year 2024

Brecon-based family business takes top accolade at prestigious awards ceremony.

Beacon Foods, a leading UK supplier of ingredients and ready-to-eat products, has been named Powys Business of the Year 2024. The Brecon-based, family-run company, founded in 1993, also took home the Growth Award during the annual Powys Business Awards, which took place on October 4 at Dering Lines, Brecon.

The company, which boasts 53,000 square feet of manufacturing space and employs 130 people, has grown to become an industry leader. Chairman Edward Gough, who co-founded the business with his mother Rae Jones, expressed his pride: “We are truly humbled to win this award against some fantastic businesses here in Powys.”

Local Enterprise

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, praised Beacon Foods for its innovation, sustainability initiatives, and strong customer focus.

He highlighted the company’s role as a business ambassador for Powys, showcasing the region as a great place to start and grow a business, something incredibly important to the region as local investment is dipping nationally.

The awards, organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), celebrate a diverse range of successful enterprises across the region.

Winners

It was a successful night for businesses from Machynlleth, with three winners hailing from the area. Heartwood Saunas, based in Pantperthog, won the Small Business Award, while Atherton Bikes scooped the Technology & Innovation Award.

Charlotte Williams, owner of Squeaky Clean, rounded off the town’s success by winning the Judges’ Special Award.

A new category introduced this year, the Business in the Community Award, went to Welshpool-based Morland for its commitment to giving back to the local community. The award, sponsored by Radnor Hills, recognizes businesses that make significant contributions to their local areas.

Garthmyl’s Greenhouse Café & Kitchen won the Start-up Business Award, while Newtown Food Surplus was recognized with the Social Enterprise/Charity Award. EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd, Newtown, took home the People Development Award, and Lakeside Boathouse, Llandrindod Wells, won the Micro Business Award.

Additionally, the National Showcaves Centre for Wales, based in Abercraf, claimed the Excellence in Sustainability Award, highlighting its commitment to environmentally responsible business practices.

