Family tribute to ‘loving and caring son’ killed in two-vehicle crash

The family of a south Wales man who died in a fatal crash involving two cars have paid tribute to “their loving and caring son”.

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal road traffic collision, which happened at around 2.15pm on 6 October.

It involved a burgundy Ford Fiesta and a silver Nissan Qashqai on the A4093 Hendreforgan, Gilfach Goch.

The family of Morgan Osborne, 18, from Tonypandy, who died following the collision has paid tribute to “their loving and caring son”.

“Morgan meant everything to us, he wasn’t just a son, he was our best friend.

“He was loving and caring and would do anything for anyone. It is hard to put into words how devastated we all are and what he meant to us. He was so funny and always made us laugh.

“He lived life to the full and had a love for cars and motorbikes. He loved his family so much and enjoyed spending time with his brother and sisters playing computer games.

“He had a good group of friends, and he was well known in the community and loved by all. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him.

“It is hard to describe the loss we are dealing with. Morgan has been taken far too early and we miss him every day.”

South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who saw or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them quoting reference 2200338805.

