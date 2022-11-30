Family tributes to grandad who died after being trampled by cow in town centre

The family of a man, who died after being trampled by an escaped cow in a town centre, have paid tribute to him.

Huw Evans, aged 75, from Whitland, was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after being trampled by the cow, which had escaped from Whitland Mart, at around 10.15am on Saturday, 19 November.

He died on Friday, 25 November.

Dyfed Powys Police have previously said: “The cow had escaped from Whitland Mart, and made its way to the centre of the town. It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury.

“The cow then went on the rail track in the area, and trains had to be put on stop to mitigate the danger to them.”

“Eventually, it made its way to a field, where every effort was made to safely contain it in consultation with the owner.

“Unfortunately, all attempts failed and, due to the danger posed by the animal, it was humanely dispatched with the consent of the owner.”

Mr Evans’ family have issued a short statement to say: “Huw was a loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to many.

“We would like to thank the community for their support and well wishes while Huw was in hospital and since his passing, we now know how much he will be missed.”

The family has asked to be left to grieve in private.

Dyfed-Powys Police, together with the Health and Safety Executive, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident in North Road.

Enquiries are ongoing.

