Far right activists posing as ‘auditors’ cause alarm at homeless hostels

Martin Shipton

Far-right and anti-migrant activists posing as “auditors” and “citizen journalists” have been behaving aggressively at hostels for homeless people in Cardiff, demanding to know if any “foreigners” are living there.

Such behaviour has caused alarm amongst homeless residents and those working with them.

One worker told Nation.Cymru: “In recent months people with video cameras have been turning up at various hostels where homeless people have been staying, demanding to know whether any foreigners are living there and if so, whether they are asylum seekers.

“When asked to identify themselves, some say they are “auditors” – a term which suggests they have some kind of official role. But if challenged further it’s clear they have no official function. They are, in fact, far right activists trying to stir up trouble.

“Many homeless people have mental health problems, and this kind of activity causes extra stress. We’re also very aware that elsewhere such hostels have been subject to arson attacks.”

Workers with the homeless have been told not to talk with journalists about what has been going on.

‘Vloggers’

As well as “vloggers” – one of whom has produced a video report referring to a site in the capital’s Grangetown district as “Cardiff’s Migrant Camp”, “ the right wing journalist Isabel Oakeshott, the partner of Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice, has also got involved. On behalf of Talk TV, she paid a visit to the former gasworks site in Grangetown, where around 160 units for homeless people have been built.

Cardiff council did not provide us with a statement, but a council source told us: “There have been a few visits to different locations by “auditors” and “citizen journalists” asking the sort of questions you’ve highlighted and making claims on video about who might be living there.

“If you search Google or YouTube I’m sure you’ll find videos. We’ve also had Isabel Oakeshott visit the gasworks site to deliver her own take on things.”

Asylum seeker

Ms Oakeshott, who recently relocated to Dubai in protest at the Labour UK Government’s decision to impose VAT on private schools, was filmed at the site asserting that the residents will be asylum seekers and stating that they will be treated better than many British residents. She also highlighted the fact that some of the site’s residents appeared to own expensive cars.

Last autumn the leader of Cardiff Council said the local authority was fighting disinformation in relation to the city’s housing crisis.

Cllr Huw Thomas spoke at the city council’s policy review and performance scrutiny committee in September, where members were presented with a report showing demand for temporary and emergency housing and services had increased.

The wellbeing report stated there were “significant demand pressures” on the council between October and December 2023 after 497 asylum seekers received a notice to vacate their accommodation following positive decisions on their asylum claims.

However, Cllr Thomas said it was not the case that asylum seekers were arriving and instantly gaining access to council homes.

When an asylum seeker receives a positive decision, in other words being granted leave to remain in the UK, they will stop receiving asylum support and be entitled to seek accommodation from the council as homeless applicants.

‘Disinformation’

Cllr Thomas said: “I think there is a huge amount of disinformation at play and I think that is one of our challenges.

“Members will be aware about the significant investment with grant support from the Welsh Government that we have put into the gasworks site in Grangetown – supported accommodation, temporary accommodation overwhelmingly for families from Cardiff and yet there are far right groups claiming that is in its entirety a refugee camp.”

Work started on the construction of modular homes at the former gasworks site along Ferry Road, Grangetown in 2022.

The development of the site has provided 155 temporary homes for families in Cardiff. However, misinformation spread online incorrectly claimed it was a housing complex for asylum seekers.

Cllr Thomas added: “We are fighting disinformation, but I think it is really important for members of the public to understand, and I am sure we have all heard it in our surgeries, the perception of somebody coming here and getting an instant council house.

“That isn’t the case, but there will be clear legal duties on local authorities in terms of housing asylum seekers, and the expansion of certain facilities that we are putting into place is taking pressure away from the general housing waiting list.”

The leader’s comments came after a question from one of the scrutiny committee members, Cllr Garry Hunt, on whether the council could better communicate its support for refugees.

After repeating his question, Cllr Thomas said: “We will continue to do our best.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

