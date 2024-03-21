Far-right activists push false narrative that white children are being routinely attacked at school

Martin Shipton

A far-right convicted fraudster is raising funds for a 13-year-old girl who was involved in a school fight as part of a false narrative that white children are being routinely attacked by pupils from ethnic minorities.

Dan Morgan, who received a suspended prison sentence for his involvement in a massive insurance fraud, has made the allegations in a 28-minute video posted on the far-right Voice of Wales channel he runs with fellow activist Stan Robinson.

The pair, who were accused of turning the campaign to stop asylum seekers being housed in a Llanelli hotel into an opportunity to spread racism, have homed in on a school in the town where there was fighting involving a small number of pupils.

In a filmed interview where both the girl and her mother say a fight broke out after two ethnic minority pupils threw water over the white girl, who threw water back, the girl says all those involved were suspended from school for the rest of the day.

The school has issued a statement saying that the matter has been dealt with.

Both the girl and her mother have their faces blanked out in the video and their names are not given. A GoFundMe page set up in Mr Morgan’s name also has a picture of the girl, again with her face blanked out.

The message on the GoFundMe page states: “Recently we met and interviewed a young girl who was the victim of a vicious attack in school. The family have been through hell and we would like to raise money for them to get CCTV installed and anything left over will go for a nice treat for mum and young lady to do something nice over the Easter holidays. Please give what you can, it all helps and this family truly deserves it. Let’s pull together and support this brave young girl.”

An update states: “Within 3 hours, £350 has been raised for the brave young lady who we interviewed yesterday. Well done people! Plan is to close this by the end of the week after hitting target, purchase good CCTV system and give the rest to mum and daughter to have a well deserved break!”

An additional message states: “Following on from the video of the attack at [the school] we went along to speak to the brave young lady who was attacked and also her mother who is very proud. What you’re about to watch is both alarming and upsetting.

“Alarming because it’s been reported to the police that these minors are being followed by a black car with men in, Stalked & threatened by this gang. It’s then upsetting to hear what these poor children are having to deal with on what seems a daily basis.”

The message ends: “Wonder if @piersmorgan will speak up on this one …”

A comment on the Voice of Wales website states: “Fights happen every single day in schools up and down the country – get a xxxxxxx grip.”

In January Nation.Cymru reported how Mr Morgan and Mr Robinson made racist slurs against new First Minister Vaughan Gething in an online video.

Mr Robinson, who will be Ukip’s candidate in Llanelli at the general election expected to be held this year, joked with Mr Morgan about the leadership candidacy of Mr Gething. He described Mr Gething as “tinted” and a “mock diversity” candidate. He also derided Mr Gething for saying that if he wins the election he will be the first Black national leader in Europe.

At the end of his video conversation with Mr Morgan, Mr Robinson announced facetiously that he would “black up” for dinner.

A Llanelli Labour source said at the time: “It is shocking that someone standing for election to Parliament should engage in such racist behaviour. The comments made in this video hark back to the prejudices of the 1950s and are totally unacceptable. These people are doing their best to stir up racial hatred and it shouldn’t be tolerated.”

Nation.Cymru has reported previously how Mr Morgan received a six months jail sentence suspended for 12 months for his involvement in an insurance scam that robbed hundreds of ordinary people of their savings.

Swansea Crown Court heard how a call centre was set up to con people on the back of the PPI scandal. It was responsible for an astonishing 53 million scam phone messages.

The fraudsters promised big pay-outs in connection with mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance policies but in reality their aim was simply to get victims’ credit card details and steal money from them.

Hundreds of people paid up to £550 each after being tricked by the call centre staff into believing they were due substantial PPI refunds, with many of the victims of the scam being elderly and vulnerable.

