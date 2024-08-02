Far-right dance class murders ‘vigil’ called off in Cardiff

Martin Shipton

Far-right activists who were planning to incite racial hatred by exploiting a false narrative about the Southport dance class murders have called off a demonstration they had announced for Saturday August 3.

Swansea-based Stan Robinson and Dan Morgan used their “Voice of Wales” Facebook blog to encourage people to attend a “vigil” outside the Senedd.

But in a video broadcast on the evening of Thursday August 1, they said the event will not be taking place after all.

The “vigil” was said to be in memory of the three primary school children stabbed to death in their dance class in Southport on Monday, but on social media details of the event appear under the headline “End the Nation of Sanctuary. Enough is Enough.”

In 2019, the Welsh Government declared that Wales would become the world’s first “Nation of Sanctuary”, a plan aimed at making refugees feel welcome by offering them practical help that was subsequently endorsed by the United Nations.

Disinformation

Disinformation spread wildly about the appalling Southport knife attacks in a bid to discredit the Nation of Sanctuary policy, with suggestions that the suspected perpetrator was a Muslim refugee who had arrived in the UK on a small boat in 2023.

In fact the suspect was born in Cardiff to parents who had migrated from Rwanda, a country that is not Islamic. Seventeen-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana appeared at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three murders and 10 further counts of attempted murder after eight other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack. The suspect, who lives in the Lancashire village of Banks, also faces a charge of possessing a curved kitchen knife.

On Tuesday night a protest by hundreds of far-right activists resulted in missiles being thrown at police in Southport and a local mosque attacked.

Subsequently there has been disorder in parts of London and Hartlepool, in the north east of England, again apparently organised by racists spreading the false narrative that the Southport suspect was a Muslim.

Derisory

The Voice of Wales duo latched onto the misinformation to promote the “vigil” they said would take place in Cardiff on Saturday. Stan Robinson was UKIP’s candidate in Llanelli at the July 4 general election, picking up a derisory 1.5% of the vote. Dan Morgan is a convicted fraudster who received a six-months suspended prison sentence in October 2023 for his role in an insurance scam that robbed hundreds of ordinary people of their savings.

On their Facebook site, Robinson and Morgan posted inflammatory messages that are racist and Islamophobic.

But on their Thursday evening video blog, Morgan said: “I know there was a lot of talk about Saturday and there being an event planned on Saturday. With everything that’s going on and what we’re seeing right now, I think that it is just one big trap … So there isn’t anything that I know of going on in Cardiff this Saturday.”

A Welsh Labour source had told Nation.Cymru: “It’s difficult to imagine how much lower Stan Robinson and Dan Morgan can stoop. To exploit the horrific attack in Southport with lies aimed at stirring up racism and Islamophobia is utterly despicable and beneath contempt.”

Counter rally

A “counter rally” named From Gaza to Southport: Stand For the Lives of All Children has also been announced for Saturday outside the Senedd. A statement posted on social media by the far-left Welsh Underground Network under the headline “Fascists out of Wales” said: “Fascists are usurping tragedy to advance their racist and violent platform. They’re coming to our capital to ‘peacefully protest’ about Wales being a nation of sanctuary. We have seen what this ‘peaceful protest’ is when they violently rioted in Southport this week.

“We say no. We outright reject them, and our members will be on the streets to let them know. They don’t want to end violence against children, they want to twist it, they want to use the murder of children as an excuse for their hate, for their bigotry, for their violence.”

