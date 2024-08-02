Far-right dance class murders ‘vigil’ called off in Cardiff
Martin Shipton
Far-right activists who were planning to incite racial hatred by exploiting a false narrative about the Southport dance class murders have called off a demonstration they had announced for Saturday August 3.
Swansea-based Stan Robinson and Dan Morgan used their “Voice of Wales” Facebook blog to encourage people to attend a “vigil” outside the Senedd.
But in a video broadcast on the evening of Thursday August 1, they said the event will not be taking place after all.
The “vigil” was said to be in memory of the three primary school children stabbed to death in their dance class in Southport on Monday, but on social media details of the event appear under the headline “End the Nation of Sanctuary. Enough is Enough.”
In 2019, the Welsh Government declared that Wales would become the world’s first “Nation of Sanctuary”, a plan aimed at making refugees feel welcome by offering them practical help that was subsequently endorsed by the United Nations.
Disinformation
Disinformation spread wildly about the appalling Southport knife attacks in a bid to discredit the Nation of Sanctuary policy, with suggestions that the suspected perpetrator was a Muslim refugee who had arrived in the UK on a small boat in 2023.
In fact the suspect was born in Cardiff to parents who had migrated from Rwanda, a country that is not Islamic. Seventeen-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana appeared at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three murders and 10 further counts of attempted murder after eight other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack. The suspect, who lives in the Lancashire village of Banks, also faces a charge of possessing a curved kitchen knife.
On Tuesday night a protest by hundreds of far-right activists resulted in missiles being thrown at police in Southport and a local mosque attacked.
Subsequently there has been disorder in parts of London and Hartlepool, in the north east of England, again apparently organised by racists spreading the false narrative that the Southport suspect was a Muslim.
Derisory
The Voice of Wales duo latched onto the misinformation to promote the “vigil” they said would take place in Cardiff on Saturday. Stan Robinson was UKIP’s candidate in Llanelli at the July 4 general election, picking up a derisory 1.5% of the vote. Dan Morgan is a convicted fraudster who received a six-months suspended prison sentence in October 2023 for his role in an insurance scam that robbed hundreds of ordinary people of their savings.
On their Facebook site, Robinson and Morgan posted inflammatory messages that are racist and Islamophobic.
But on their Thursday evening video blog, Morgan said: “I know there was a lot of talk about Saturday and there being an event planned on Saturday. With everything that’s going on and what we’re seeing right now, I think that it is just one big trap … So there isn’t anything that I know of going on in Cardiff this Saturday.”
A Welsh Labour source had told Nation.Cymru: “It’s difficult to imagine how much lower Stan Robinson and Dan Morgan can stoop. To exploit the horrific attack in Southport with lies aimed at stirring up racism and Islamophobia is utterly despicable and beneath contempt.”
Counter rally
A “counter rally” named From Gaza to Southport: Stand For the Lives of All Children has also been announced for Saturday outside the Senedd. A statement posted on social media by the far-left Welsh Underground Network under the headline “Fascists out of Wales” said: “Fascists are usurping tragedy to advance their racist and violent platform. They’re coming to our capital to ‘peacefully protest’ about Wales being a nation of sanctuary. We have seen what this ‘peaceful protest’ is when they violently rioted in Southport this week.
“We say no. We outright reject them, and our members will be on the streets to let them know. They don’t want to end violence against children, they want to twist it, they want to use the murder of children as an excuse for their hate, for their bigotry, for their violence.”
‘Voice of Wales’ will always be drowned out by the voice of the people of Wales. God help and save the people and police in English towns this weekend where I gather more hate riots are planned. Not in my country, not in my name.
They are not “my voice”. They never will be. They do not speak for me.
I am more concerned about the immigrants taking over our country thats English immigrants sat in cafes in Pontypridd quite often and people with london and south east England accents with big families and they look like dredgings of society WHY ATE THEY BEING DUMPED IN WALES
I agree Dai, I welcome immigrants into Wales, but I’d like to see more diversity. The majority of immigrants are people on low incomes, where are the people on middle and higher incomes? We need far greater diversity in our communities. The people you are referring to are being dumped here as problem families by local authorities across the UK. In your case Rhondda Cynon Taff CBC are receiving funding to relocate such families. Local authorities need to be far more transparent about their policies about the relocation of problem families.
Nice big smiley photo…!
convicted fraudster Dan Morgan, hmmmmm, should I trust what he is saying 🤔
Whenever these people come to Cardiff, they are met by at least 10 times as many telling them to jog on! The problem being that organised fascists have gained some purchase in Llanelli, meaning that effort must now be given over to winning that community back so that we can dig them out at the roots. Left to their own devices, they will opportunistically swan around South Wales looking to exploit any little piece of strife.
We’ve been here before on a few occasions, but usually the far-right in Wales are extremely fragmented and have only a limited and very localised influence that is relatively easily countered. That isn’t grounds for complacency but rather to strive to keep these elements marginalised though this is becoming increasingly hard, this article gives us an inkling of what we’re up against: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/aug/02/how-tiktok-bots-and-ai-have-powered-a-resurgence-in-uk-far-right-violence
The article says that Rwanda is a non-islamic country which I already knew. I’ve also read that it is
98% christian. But i’ve not seen confirmation anywhere that the family is itself christian (there’s obviously a 2% chance they are not). Can anyone confirm they are christian ?
Neighbours say the family attended their local church.
https://nation.cymru/news/southport-attack-what-is-known-about-the-teenager-charged-with-triple-murder/
Why would it even matter what faith they followed?