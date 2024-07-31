Far right pair exploit fake news about Southport killings to incite racism

Martin Shipton

Two notorious far-right activists are promoting an event in Wales that will seek to stir up racial hatred towards refugees by exploiting a false narrative about the Southport dance class murders.

Swansea-based Stan Robinson and Dan Morgan are using their “Voice of Wales” Facebook blog to encourage people to attend a “vigil” outside the Senedd on Saturday August 3.

The event is said to be in memory of the three primary school children stabbed to death in their dance class in Southport on Monday, but on social media details of the event appear under the headline “End the Nation of Sanctuary. Enough is Enough.”

In 2019, the Welsh Government declared that Wales would become the world’s first “Nation of Sanctuary”, a plan aimed at making refugees feel welcome by offering them practical help that was subsequently endorsed by the United Nations.

Now the racist far-right is spreading disinformation about the horrendous Southport attacks in a bid to discredit the Nation of Sanctuary policy.

In addition to the three young girls aged six, seven and nine who died, five children and two adults remain in a critical condition after the attack.

A flood of misinformation about the attack has been spread on numerous social media platforms by sources ranging from far-right activists to fake news websites and conspiracy theorists. It was falsely suggested that the 17-year-old suspected knifeman was a Syrian asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK on a small boat last year.

On Tuesday afternoon, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper urged the public to avoid “unhelpful” speculation about the attack, saying social media companies “need to take some responsibility” for the content being shared on their sites.

“Above all, this is about young children,” she said. “This is about children and their families who will be grieving, and the many other children who were involved who will be facing great trauma as well.”

The only details released about the suspect by police are that he is a 17-year-old from the village of Banks in Lancashire, who was born in Cardiff.

It is understood that his parents migrated to the UK from Rwanda, which is not an Islamic country.

On Tuesday night a protest by hundreds of far-right activists, believed to be supporters of the English Defence League, founded by “Tommy Robinson” saw missiles thrown at police in Southport and a local mosque attacked.

A prominent British conspiracy theorist had earlier been filming at the crime scene. A YouTube video where he calls for emergency military rule and mass deportations received 30,000 views in the two hours after it was posted on Tuesday.

The ‘“source’” for the false name of the attacker appears to be a website seen by the Guardian calling itself Channel 3 Now, which mixes potentially AI-generated US and UK news content and is styled like a mainstream American network news channel.

The name and other false claims about the suspect were being shared by influencers on platforms such as TikTok. One such video, also seen by the Guardian, from a self-styled social media influencer and Reform UK supporter who goes by the name of brucesrandomness, had been viewed nearly 800,000 times.

The Voice of Wales duo latched onto the false information to promote Saturday’s “vigil” in Cardiff. Stan Robinson was UKIP’s candidate in Llanelli at the July 4 general election, picking up a derisory 1.5% of the vote. Dan Morgan is a convicted fraudster who received a six-months suspended prison sentence in October 2023 for his role in an insurance scam that robbed hundreds of ordinary people of their savings.

On their Facebook site, Robinson and Morgan have posted inflammatory messages that are racist and Islamophobic.

On Sunday July 28 they spoke at an anti-Islam rally in London organised by “Tommy Robinson”, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Yaxley-Lennon is now a fugitive from justice, having left the UK to avoid appearing in court this week on a contempt of court charge.

A Welsh Labour source said: “It’s difficult to imagine how much lower Stan Robinson and Dan Morgan can stoop. To exploit the horrific attack in Southport with lies aimed at stirring up racism and Islamophobia is utterly despicable and beneath contempt. It’s totally sick.”

