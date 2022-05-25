Farmers back bid for new livestock market in Cowbridge

The Farmers’ Union of Wales is supporting calls for a new livestock market in Cowbridge.

The original 200-year-old market in the town was demolished in 2020 after Vale of Glamorgan Council announced plans to turn it into a car park.

The local authority said the lack of town centre parking was a long-standing problem and it wanted Cowbridge to be a “first class destination for shoppers and tourists”.

The historic market provided the opportunity for farmers to sell stock directly to buyers but following the markets closure they now have the addition expense of travelling to the nearest alternative markets in Raglan, Carmarthen or Brecon.

Loss of trade

The FUW says the effects of the closure of the market were felt across a wide area but especially by local communities, with loss of trade to high street businesses and banking facilities closing and is supporting plans for the construction of a new market and creation of a multi-purpose agri-hub.

FUW member Charlotte Llewellyn of Cefncolstyn Farm, Pentyrch said: “If the Welsh government is genuine about promoting sustainable farming and for local people to eat local produce, then butchers need local abattoirs processing local livestock from local markets produced by local farmers.

“In Glamorgan the nearest livestock markets are Raglan, Ross or Brecon – this does not support farmers trying to be carbon neutral or negative, neither does it support restaurants trying to buy ingredients with low green miles nor public attempting to do their part to reduce global warming by choosing to consume local produce.

“The benefits of having somewhere to chat to other farmers are huge. Farming can be a lonely business and day to day running of a busy farm can be stressful enough and therefore a local market is crucial for the welfare of farmers, their livestock and the environment.”

The FUW says it is in discussion with the local councils to move this project forward and Sharon Pritchard, FUW County Executive Officer for Gwent & Glamorgan said: “Glamorgan County is very enthusiastic about the potential new Agri Hub.

“With ideas for the project from YFC members and FUW members alike we as a Union are working hard alongside The Vale of Glamorgan Council to bring the Agri Hub to fruition.”

