Farmers back introduction of mandatory CCTV to slaughterhouses in Wales

Moves to introduce mandatory CCTV in Welsh slaughterhouses have been broadly supported by members of the Farmers’ Union of Wales.

Members backed the move in the hope that it would help provide greater consumer confidence in animal health and welfare standards, but concerns were also raised about the cost and additional bureaucracy of the introduction of cameras.

FUW Deputy Head of Policy Dr Hazel Wright said: “Whilst members agreed with the presence of mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses, they were clear that the industry must not be forced into bearing the costs of a complex system that is overly bureaucratic, officious and rigid.

“The current supply chain can function to adversely affect primary producers and producers can often become responsible for enduring any additional cost increases which have occurred further up the supply chain.”

Responding to the recent Welsh Government consultation, the FUW also stressed that excessive costs risk adversely penalising smaller and medium sized enterprises.

These plants play a key role in terms of the industry, and supply a range of crucial markets and services, including butchers, delicatessens and ethnic markets.

“However, such premises can be geographically widespread and maintaining the viability and sustainability of these businesses is therefore essential,” added Dr Wright.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

