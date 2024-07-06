Farmers call for fair funding for Welsh agriculture from new Labour Government

The Farmers’ Union of Wales is seeking at least £450 million per year in EU CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) legacy funding from the new UK Government to support food production and the rural economy.

The union has stressed that after winning a landslide general election at a time when Welsh farming faces an important crossroads, the UK Labour Party “now has the opportunity to influence the future of rural Wales for decades to come”.

Historic

Reacting to Labour’s victory, FUW President Ian Rickman said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate the newly elected Prime Minister and his party for a historic general election victory and thank those MPs we have worked closely with over the past five years.

“This election has brought about considerable change to the political landscape of Wales, with a significant reduction in the number of constituencies, changes in boundaries, and now a new UK Labour Government holding a majority in Westminster.

“The FUW is not affiliated to any political party and is therefore prepared to engage and work with politicians from all parties to ensure the voices of Welsh farmers are heard.”

The FUW General Election Manifesto published in the run up to Thursday’s vote set out the union’s key priorities of the incoming government, focussing on securing a fair, multi-annual funding settlement of at least £450 million per year in EU CAP legacy funding for agriculture and rural development in Wales.

It says that the role of this support in underpinning food production, environmental protection and rural communities in Wales cannot be underestimated.

Trade deals

It also calls for the new government to ensure that any future deals with other countries and trading blocs take a far more robust approach that protects UK farmers and food security and demands that , food imports and exports must be subject to the same custom and standard controls which provides a level playing field between UK and EU producers.

The Union’s Manifesto also calls on the UK Government to introduce procurement policies that prioritise public body support for Welsh and British businesses and promote a more transparent supply chain.

Mr Rickman added: “Whilst the direction of farming in Wales heavily depends on the development of devolved agricultural policies, we must not forget how decisions made by the incoming UK administration will effectively determine the degree of funding the Welsh Government has available to support agriculture and rural development.

“It will also rule the extent of which Welsh producers are expected to compete against producers in other UK nations and across the globe on various levels.

“This is why we will waste no time in contacting the newly elected MPs in Wales and those that take on influential roles in parliament to ensure that we outline our key priorities at an early stage.

“Despite the challenge of navigating an ever-changing political landscape, our role as the FUW in lobbying governments for the best possible outcomes for Welsh agriculture remains constant and relentless.”

