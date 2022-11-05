‘Farmers in Wales part of solution to tackling climate emergency’ – FUW

Farmers in Wales are part of the solution to tackling the climate emergency, Farmers’ Union of Wales President Glyn Roberts has said ahead of the COP27 convention on climate change.

Speaking from his farm in North Wales, Glyn Roberts said: “Farmers across the country take the climate and biodiversity emergency seriously and are actively taking steps to contribute in a positive way by protecting, enhancing and adding to existing carbon stores on farms, alongside increasing efficiencies.

“For example, we are proud to be taking action to increase soil organic carbon in grasslands, protecting peatland from damage by managing grazing levels and drainage, actively managing existing farm woodlands and considering new planting, creating wildlife habitats along water courses, field margins and hedgerows, and of course looking at our emissions through carbon calculators and improving efficiencies.

“Our members are as committed as others across the UK to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible, whilst producing sustainable, nutritious food.

“Their role in the climate emergency is not one of damage but one of protection, restoration and nourishment.”

False claims

Mr Roberts added that whilst some might be taking the opportunity over the next few weeks to bring the industry into disrepute and make false claims about the consumption of red meat and dairy products, the industry had every reason to hold its head high and be proud of the quality food produced in Wales and across the UK.

The Union President further highlighted that the recent papers of a group of scientists including prominent nutrition experts, Professor Alice Stanton, a Cardiovascular Pharmacologist from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and respected Belgian food scientist Professor Frédéric Leroy, has brought into question the data produced for the much-referenced (and not peer reviewed) EAT- Lancet report which suggests eating red meat is bad for human health.

“We know that red meat has nutrients that can be difficult to find otherwise and nutritional experts such as Professor Stanton regularly refer to the vital benefits of nutrition found in red meat on the growth of the brain and the body.

“She also stresses that particularly in young children the protective effect of animal-sourced proteins are crucial and argues that, although she does not criticise vegetarian and vegan diets, people have to work harder to get the same nutrition from these.

“As COP27 is on the way, I’d urge you to carefully consider the facts, whether environmentally or nutritionally, and keep in mind that farming in Wales is part of the solution to tackling the climate emergency – not the problem,” said Mr Roberts.

