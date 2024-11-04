Farmers invited to apply for £14 million of Welsh Government support

Applications are being invited from farmers for £14 million being made available by the Welsh Government for further Sustainable Farming Scheme Preparatory Phase schemes

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, announced the application window for the schemes opened today (4 November).

In making the announcement on Preparatory Phase Schemes in the summer, the Deputy First Minister committed to funding further schemes, subject to budget availability.

Three of the Schemes are now open with another two opening in 2025.

Positive environmental benefits

The five schemes will; Support the growing of agricultural crops which provide positive environmental benefits; Encourage small-scale investment in on-farm environmental improvements; Assist Welsh farmers to improve the technical, financial and environmental performance of their farm businesses; ’Seed fund’ the establishment of new horticultural enterprises; and support the development or establishment of agricultural diversification or horticultural enterprises on Welsh farms.

Reassurance

The Deputy First Minister, said: “This funding is intended to give reassurance to farmers and growers that support will continue to be available in the lead up to 2026.

“We intend to help, guide and support eligible Welsh farmers and growers as we finalise and move towards the SFS.

“We will continue to listen to the sector and work in partnership. Together, we can create a future where our farmers and growers produce the very best Welsh food to the highest standards, while safeguarding our precious environment to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies.

“I’d encourage all farmers and growers to see how the funding available through the preparatory schemes can help provide stability and resilience to their businesses as we move towards the introduction of the SFS in 2026.

“We have been working with the Ministerial Roundtable at pace to develop a revised outline of the Sustainable Farming Scheme before it is subject to further analysis and modelling. Further announcements on progress will be made soon.”

Further information on the schemes and applications can be found here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

