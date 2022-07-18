Farmers leaders in Wales call for new Prime Minister to restore good relations with EU
Farmers leaders in Wales are calling for Boris Johnson’s replacement as Prime Minister to restore good relations with the EU and warned the UK Government against enacting the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which is currently before parliament.
The call is one of five demands put forward by the Farmers Union of Wales to help relieve pressures on farmers, food producers and consumers in the immediate term, while bolstering food and energy security in the long term.
Speaking at a pre-Royal Welsh Show press conference, FUW President Glyn Roberts said: “Our nearest neighbouring countries, the majority of which are EU members, are part of the most stable trade partnership in the world, and have acted rapidly to secure European food security in the face of threats, the likes of which have not been seen since the Second World War.
“We must restore good relations with the nations and peoples who are our greatest allies when it comes to food and energy security, and represent the most affluent market in the world and one which is on our doorstep.”
“The UK Government is currently seeking to unilaterally change the international trade agreement it struck in 2019 with the EU through its Northern Ireland Bill which is currently passing through the UK Parliament.
“The overwhelming majority of commentators believe such a move would break international law, while the EU has instigated legal actions and threatened sanctions against the UK if this happens.
“The FUW believes that such a breach of international law would also further damage the reputation and standing of the UK on the global stage.
Extreme economic pressure
Mr Roberts wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June warning that unilaterally changing the Northern Ireland Protocol risks adding to the extreme economic pressures already being felt by UK businesses and consumers.
In his letter, the FUW President acknowledged that there is scope to improve the protocol, but urged the PM to do this by building on the proposals already put forward by the EU in October 2021.
“Working closely with our nearest neighbours represents the most practical, carbon-friendly way of restoring UK food security while protecting our own food and farming industry,” said Mr Roberts.
“The incoming Prime Minister must withdraw the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and re-enter negotiations with the European Union, rather than adding to the damage already done and the risks that accompany the actions taken to date,” he added.
Rhy hwyr codi pais wedi pisio, bois bach.
I would like to ask the farmers to look at the leadership contest and then tell us which Tory they think can do that…then have a look at English Labour same thing. Independence is the only we are going to be able to enter in good relations with the EU….and let us hope that the EU farmers don’t remember these same farmers in Cymru were turning their fields into huge adverts for the Leave campaign. I’ve got respect for the farmers, but it’s a bit much to see this kind of talk and be sympathetic with them after all of… Read more »
Are these the same farmer’s leaders who led the farmers out of Europe? Or were they the farmer’s union leaders who led the farmers out of Europe?
We have a dwp collie who chases shadows, I thought there was no hope for him but I’m beginning to think otherwise…
where have you found the notion that all farmers voted for brexit?
stupid comment
A poll by the Farmer’s Weekly said 58 % said they would vote leave…31% said they vote remain…and 11% were undecided…stupid is as stupid does…
and for the record point to the word ALL in my comment…
As I wrote earlier in response to today’s report about Wales’ trading relationship with EU -……“ The key to future success is an ability to supply goods that command a market. Remove the Brexit/Remain boo boy antics and stick to doing good deals with happy customers. Something the lunatics in London would do well to learn. ” Sadly there are too many people here in Wales who prefer to dwell on the animosity of Brexit/Remain rather than moving forward. They are making the same mistake (or choice) as the lunatics in London and the Bay, bitching about the referendum rather… Read more »
I agree but if one does not recognise or acknowledge the mistakes made they continue…the odd Mea Culpa does not go amiss and those who voted remain did not mess up…if the cap fit wear it then move on, and since when…?
When the EU collapses, Europe will be there still. The remaining (sorry) roadblock lies in London. We should also look at the new prospects that may come with the rising east and BRICS enlargement, Europe being tiny in comparison? One advantage of BRICS is they don’t insist on issues other than freeing-up trade. We will have to be smart, of course, so that’s a problem, no criticism of our current leadership intended………
Brics, you dare not use their names, Brazil, Russia, India, and China…
I bought a moped, the salesman told me I could take my family on holiday with it, I cant fit my 4 children on it let alone my 8 grandchildren, and yes I did know what I was doing, and it’s not my fault, somebody has to sort this mess out, they told me I would be ok when buying, so it’s not my fault.