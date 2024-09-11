Fate of iconic building to be decided by park authority

Martin Shipton

Members of the Eryri National Park Authority are due to decide the fate of one of north Wales’ most iconic buildings.

Plas Tan y Bwlch at Maentwrog, near Porthmadog, has been put up for sale on the open market by the park authority, with an asking price of £1.2m. It has latterly been used as an environmental studies centre.

Local residents have been mounting a campaign to preserve the building.

The mansion was built by the Oakeley family during the 19th century on the site of an earlier house probably built in the early 17th century.] Additions designed by the Chester architect John Douglas were made to the house for WE Oakley in 1872.The nearby Oakeley Arms Hotel was also once part of the estate but was sold off in the early 20th century.

The Oakeley family owned a huge slate quarry in Blaenau Ffestiniog from which slates were carried to Porthmadog by the Ffestiniog Railway which passed through the estate.

Hydro-electric station

Plas Tan y Bwlch is thought to be the first house in north Wales with electric lighting powered from its own hydro-electric station, which was commissioned in the 1890s. A pipeline from the nearby Llyn Mair fed water to a Pelton wheel, which was located in a small power house on the hillside immediately behind the house. It ceased to operate soon after 1928, when the public hydro-electric power station at Maentwrog began supplying the area.

In June 2013 a new hydro-scheme, costing £420,000, and similarly tapping the water from Llyn Mair, was opened. The water falls 200 feet to the turbine, and the scheme is said to meet most of the Plas’ electricity needs.

The mansion’s 59-acre gardens are designated Grade II* on the Cadw/ICOMOS Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales.

Members of the local community say they have been shocked to see Plas Tan y Bwlch and its land put up for sale in recent weeks. Many have asked how a public asset, funded by public money, can be put up for sale without any consultation with local communities.

Local residents and Gellilydan & Maentwrog Community Council have tried to communicate with Eryri National Park Authority regarding this matter, but say they have had no meaningful response.

Campaigners say that not only are there concerns regarding the symbolic building, built on the backs of local men and families, but also concerns about the land and paths near Llyn Mair and Hafod y Llyn that are at risk of being privatised should they fall into the wrong hands.

Cooperative asset

In a joint statement, local MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “Plas Tan y Bwlch is an innovative centre in many ways. It has been the cradle of many national organisations over the years, and has contributed greatly to the understanding of Wales’ rich history, culture and environment.

“It is vitally important that Plas Tan y Bwlch and the land surrounding the Plas remains in ownership that allows the public to continue to benefit from the site and we are in favour of the idea of protecting it as a cooperative asset. We are pleading with the National Park Authority to cooperate with local groups to develop Plas into a viable centre and public asset where the many artefacts donated to the Park over the years can also be displayed.”

A group of local people have already met to discuss forming a new venture to object to the sale of Plas Tan y Bwlch, and explore the possibilities to bring this valuable asset into the ownership of a community enterprise.

Local resident Francesca Williams said: “We plead with the National Park Authority to delay any sale of Plas until the public have been consulted. We believe it is their duty to act fairly and honestly and ensure that they consider the opinion and wellbeing of the local community before coming to any decisions.”

The Visit Wales website says: “Plas Tan y Bwlch is the Snowdonia National Park Environmental Studies Centre. The Centre aims to provide courses which are of interest to all lovers of the countryside who would like to know about this fascinating area of Wales.”

The fate of the building is due to be discussed at a meeting of the national park authority on September 11.

A spokesperson for Eryri National Park Authority said: “We won’t be able to comment on the matter at the moment. We will issue a full press release after the Authority meeting.”

