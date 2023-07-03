Father and three-year-old son who died after house fire named

A father and his young son who died after a house fire in Swansea have been named.

Three-year-old Muhammed Esmael died at the scene of the blaze which happened at a property on Gonhill, West Cross, on Saturday.

Naemat Lawa Esmael, 51, died on Monday morning in hospital where he had been taken in a critical condition, South Wales Police confirmed.

A 13-year-old girl and woman aged 39 suffered smoke inhalation.

The emergency services responded to the incident at 1.30pm.

The force said its investigations are ongoing and they are working with South Wales Fire and Rescue to establish the cause of the fire.

Cause

Detective Inspector Carl Price said: “Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.

“We are working alongside the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.”

Swansea council leader Rob Stewart described the incident as “tragic”.

“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with the family and friends at this very difficult time,” he wrote on Facebook.

He said the council would assist those affected by the fire, adding a number of community initiatives had been set up to support people.

A fundraising page created for the family involved in the fire has raised almost £15,000.

