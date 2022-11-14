Father says he was left waiting over three years for swimming lessons in Welsh for children

A Welsh language campaign group has slammed a Welsh council after a father says he was left waiting three years for swimming lessons in Welsh for his children.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith member Aled Powell said he has been asking Wrexham Council for swimming lessons in Welsh for his children since 2019, and he is still waiting without any clarity on when swimming lessons will be available for children in the area.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith said there have been several investigations into the matter by the Welsh Language Commissioner.

Aled Powell, a member of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s language rights group, said: “I’ve been discussing with Wrexham Council for over three years, I’ve made complaints to the council and the Welsh Language Commissioner, and nothing fundamental has changed.

“What am I supposed to do? The council has a duty to give provision in Welsh, but they clearly don’t care about their Welsh speakers. The choice I’ve been given, basically, is swimming lessons in English or no swimming lessons at all.”

While he is fighting to get swimming lessons in Welsh for his children, Aled said he is aware that they are missing out.

“The Welsh Language Commissioner is currently on their third investigation into the matter, but in the meantime my children are growing up. I don’t want lessons for my children years from now when they’re in secondary school.

“Awen was four when I started requesting lessons and she’s now seven. She and her little sister are asking every week when they can learn to swim.”

Nia Marshall Lloyd, on behalf of the Wrexham branch of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “It’s incredible that a local authority is behaving in such an indifferent way when the area’s parents are asking for something as basic as swimming lessons in Welsh for their children.

“This should be a straightforward matter – clearly the main obstacle is Wrexham Council’s attitude towards the Welsh language.

“We are calling on council leader Mark Pritchard to accept responsibility for this and intervene at once to ensure that swimming lessons in Welsh are available to children in Wrexham in the new year.”

Wrexham County Council has been contacted for a response.

