Father pays tribute to five-year-old son Logan Mwangi after mother and two others found guilty of his murder

The father of five-year-old Logan Mwangi has paid tribute to his son as “the sweetest and most beautiful boy”.

Ben Mwangi was in court to hear the guilty verdicts against three people convicted of murdering his son.

Stepfather John Cole, 40, and mother Angharad Williamson, 31, of Sarn, Bridgend, were convicted of killing Logan Mwangi by a jury of five men and seven women at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday after five hours of deliberation.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was also found guilty of murder.

Ben Mwangi said in a statement: “Logan was the sweetest and most beautiful boy whose life has been tragically cut short.

“The world is a colder and darker place without his warm smile and the happy energy with which he lived his life.

The hole that has been left in the hearts of all who knew and loved him will never be filled. No amount of time can heal the wounds that have been inflicted.”

Ben Mwangi continued: “The wonderful memories I have of my son will never be tarnished – they will forever be in my heart and soul.

“I loved him so much and somehow I have to live my life knowing that I will never get to see him grow up to be the wonderful man he would have been.

“I would like to thank South Wales Police and the prosecution team who have worked tirelessly to bring those responsible for my son’s murder to court.

“From all of us, thank you for doing an amazing job and for getting justice for my son.”

‘Abuse’

Logan, a previously “smiling, cheerful little boy”, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, South Wales, on the morning of July 31 2021.

Police officers found him partially submerged wearing a pair of dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just 250 metres from his home.

The youngster had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and “catastrophic” internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

Experts said the injuries could have only been caused by a “brutal and sustained assault” inflicted on Logan in the hours, or days, prior his death. They also said the injuries were “consistent with child abuse”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

