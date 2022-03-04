Fears controversial housing development could ‘disturb disabled children’

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Fears have been raised that a housing development could disturb disabled children.

Conwy’s planning committee will next week consider the plans for 49 homes on Nant y Gamar Road in Craig y Don, Llandudno.

Anwyl Construction Company Limited still wants to build the homes on land adjacent to Ysgol Gogarth, despite the council receiving over 200 objection letters.

Conwy has also received a petition against the development, which is near the junction of Nant y Gamar Road and Bodafon Road.

But a council report has now suggested the development could disturb disabled children at the nearby school.

The application is minded to grant, following further consultation with Ysgol Gogarth.

An equality assessment forms part of the council’s planning committee report as Ysgol Gogarth is a special school, educating pupils with a range of physical and learning disabilities. The assessment speculates how noise pollution could disturb some children with special needs and interfere with their enjoyment of tranquil green space.

The assessment reads: “The children who attend the school and the respite care facility are battling with a multitude of complex and challenging needs. This includes autism, ADHD, sensory impairments, sensory processing impairments, high levels of anxiety and a high potential for psychological ‘meltdowns’.

“The school and the respite care facility has created an exceptionally well-balanced environment for children to settle well. A consistent theme that came through from the engagement process was how this environment creates a ‘safe place’ for the children who attend.

‘Feeling safe’

“Feeling safe for these children is very important as the unpredictability of some of their conditions means that if they do not feel safe it is very difficult to stabilise them.

“The disruption that a residential development could introduce, both within the building works and following that when the development is in situ, is of major concern. For a number of children this could unsettle the environment for them to such an extent that it could render their school place and attendance at the respite care facility as untenable.”

Some of the land, east of Ysgol Gogarth, is also considered to be agricultural land, falling outside the Llandudno urban area settlement boundary. This section of land forms part of the designated green wedge and Great Orme and Creuddyn Peninsular Special Landscape Area.

The plans have also caused controversy due to residents fearing existing traffic problems worsening, especially at school opening and closing times.

Anwyl want to build 17 affordable homes and 32 market dwellings. The affordable homes will comprise of five one-bedroom homes, nine two-bedroom homes, two three-bedroom homes and one four-bedroom property.

The market homes development will include four one-bedroom homes, two two-bedroom homes, 18 three-bedroom homes, six four-bedroom homes and two five-bedroom properties.

Llandudno Town Council also objects to the development on the grounds of overloading highways, the impact on wildlife, disturbing school pupils and surface water management relating to existing wetlands.

The planning application will be considered next Wednesday 9 March.

