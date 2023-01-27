Fears for hospitality businesses in Wales once cost of living support is slashed in April

Thousands of hospitality businesses across Wales face cost of living “cliff edge” according to new analysis.

Research by the Welsh Liberal Democrats revealed that 4,185 businesses across Wales are facing a huge £18.2 million energy bill increase once UK Government support is slashed in April.

The analysis shows that the average bill increase per business is likely to be £4,369.

According to official statistics, in Wales there are 4,185 pubs, restaurants and cafes at risk, facing a rise in energy bills by thousands of pounds.

The UK Government initially capped the cost of business energy, but from April they are replacing that scheme and will instead just pay a small proportion of businesses’ increased costs.

Worry

This means many pubs, cafes and restaurants will see a 90% cut in help from the government.

The Welsh Lib Dems are calling for the government to think again with businesses across the country worried about the cliff edge they’re facing this year.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “Countless businesses across Wales are facing a cliff edge this year.

“Our pubs, restaurants and cafes have endured so much already, people will be devastated to see any more harm to our local high streets.

“The Conservative UK Government needs to give businesses around here the support they need to endure this energy bill catastrophe.

“Conservative Ministers in Westminster must not wait a moment more or we could see thousands of businesses, including pubs, restaurants and cafes going bust. This could rip the heart out of our communities.”

