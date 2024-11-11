Fears new waste centre will cause noise and smells for residents

Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to build a waste transfer station have raised fears about food waste smells and unwashed recycling.

Conwy County Council’s planning committee could grant permission for a waste transfer station in Llandudno Junction next week, despite fears about noise, bad smells, and disturbance to residents.

The council has applied to its own planning department, seeking permission to develop the site with associated depot buildings, outbuildings, and cabin offices at plot 1 Ffordd Maelgwn.

The site is part of the Tre Marl Industrial Estate and allocated in the council’s local development plan as a safeguarded employment site.

Application

The plot is situated within the urban settlement boundary between the A55 and the North Wales Coast railway line.

Planning officers have advised the committee it should be minded to grant the application.

But Conwy Town Council has objected to the plans, raising fears about noise, smells, and night working and light pollution.

Town councillor Tracey Hughes objected to the proposals, questioning whether houses backing onto the site and Glan Morfa Caravan Park had been properly consulted.

Odours

She said she was aware from the application that an investigation would be conducted if odours were reported.

Cllr Hughes said: “Residents and local workers shouldn’t have to put up with these (odours) whilst they are being investigated.

“Many people do not rinse their recycling properly, so it isn’t just the food waste that will be causing odours.

“Whilst the food waste will only be on the site 24 hours, that is enough time in the summer for the containers to become quite fragrant, and I doubt the containers will be hermetically sealed.

“Also I cannot imagine there will be minimal noise from the site as I’m also well aware of how operatives work, and it won’t be in silence. Vehicles and machinery will be left running because it’s convenient to do so, and it is naïve to claim otherwise.”

Waste storage

She added: “If there was a trade-off that the site would be creating hundreds of jobs, then I could weigh up the benefits to the local community.”

But Cllr Hughes said she believed staff would instead be transferred from the council’s Mochdre recycling centre.

If granted, rubbish transferred at the site will include black bags, absorbent hygiene products, street sweepings, rubble, tyres, gas bottles, waste wood, waste oil, green waste, scrap metal, and domestic and electrical appliances.

Other waste processed will include cardboard, mixed plastics, glass, mattresses, and coffee pods, amongst other possible rubbish.

If given the green light, the development includes the erection of portal frame steel buildings containing plant equipment and waste storage and bulking infrastructure, storage bays, skip storage areas, and a vehicle wash-down area.

Also planned is an above-ground sprinkler firewater tank, fuelling station, and two weighbridges, together with the construction of site access and a car parking area. There will also be an attenuation pond to accord with the requirements of a sustainable urban drainage system.

The plans will be discussed at Conwy’s planning committee meeting at Bodlondeb on Wednesday.

