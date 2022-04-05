Ferry company cancels sailings between Fishguard and Rosslare due to P&O disruption

Stena Line has cancelled all sailings between Fishguard and Rosslare in Ireland until 12 April.

The company made the decision because of the ongoing disruption caused by P&O Ferries decision to sack 800 of its workers without warning last month, leading to a suspension of all its ferry services.

As a consequence, the ship which would usually sail between Fishguard and Rosslare has been reallocated to cover the Holyhead to Dublin route, replacing the Stena Nordica which is covering for the absence of two P&O vessels on the route between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in Scotland.

Pembroke

Stena Line has advised customers who were due to sail from Fishguard to Rosslare to travel from Pembroke instead, as Irish Ferries will accept Stena Line tickets on their vessels.

A spokesperson for Stena said: “To assist the Northern Ireland economy during the current difficulties we have redeployed an additional vessel onto the Belfast to Cairnryan, Scotland, route, to provide increased capacity there to help to ensure vital supplies continue to flow unimpeded into the region.

“As a result, the Stena Europe was moved to the Holyhead to Dublin route to cover for vessel moved to Belfast-Cairnryan.

“Unfortunately, this situation has occurred during our annual dry-docking maintenance period which means that temporarily there will be no services on our Fishguard to Rosslare route, until April 12.”

