Festival in city district inspired by Bristol’s street art

A brand new street art festival is set to take place in Wales next month, featuring renowned artists creating large-scale murals and street art inspired by similar installations in Bristol.

‘Full Colour Maindee’, aims to transform the vibrant Newport district with bright, exciting artwork and installations, transforming the area with bright, exciting artwork and installations.

Alison Starling, a trustee of Maindee Unlimited, who are launching the project, said: “Our goal is to completely change Maindee’s look, with really exciting art much like the street art seen in cities like Bristol.

But alongside the art we’ll be working to improve other areas too, increasing green spaces and facilities to make the area much more attractive and vibrant for visitors and residents.

“We hope local businesses and residents will join us in this project to bring positive change to our community.”

Revitalising the community

In addition to celebrating street art, Full Colour Maindee aims to revitalise the community.

Local business owners and residents with large spaces are invited to participate in thistransformative initiative. Funding is available to enhance shop fronts and improve premises, thanks to a collaboration with Newport Council and Maindee Unlimited’s professional teamwith funding from the UK Government.

The project is hoped to be opportunity to refresh and protect properties while contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of Maindee.

Project Manager John Hallam, emphasised the importance of local involvement: “Most people in Maindee will be familiar with the Maindee Unlimited team and the work we’ve been doing here for many years.

“We have good relationships with many of the business owners in the main business district. We want to make sure we continue to work closely with these businesses. This festival is a great opportunity, with funding available for businesses to be a part of this exciting event.

“It also provides practical support to improve or renovate their premises, enhancing the look of the area for everyone. We invite everyone to reach out to us as soon as possible.

“Full details of the festival, the business grant offer and info on how to get in touch can be found at www.maindee.org”

Launch event

Local residents, business owners and the general public are invited to the festival launch event on 10th August from 2-6pm at Maindee Triangle, featuring live music, performance painting, and community engagement activities.

The event will also provide an opportunity to find out more about the festival, meet some of the artists and teams working on the project and even get involved.

Andy O’Rourke, a well-respected artist in Newport and one of the artist coordinators for the festival, expressed his enthusiasm: “I’m excited to be working with such a talented group of artists. This project has the potential to transform Maindee and bring a fresh, vibrant atmosphere to the area.”

Andy’s work is featured across many locations in Newport and far beyond, including large scale nature scenes on the side of a residential property on Corporation road and recently another mural paying homage to Pillgwenlly’s industrial heritage.

Event Details

– Full Colour Festival Date: End of September

– Launch Event Date: 10th August

– Location: Maindee Triangle and Triangle Cafe

– Features: Live music, performance painting, community engagement activities

Any business owner or resident with a large space interested in hosting a mural or discussing premises improvement options is urged to get in touch.

For more information, visit www.maindee.org or contact [email protected]”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

