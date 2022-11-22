‘Festival of Brexit’ director brands £120 million event ‘very successful’ despite low attendance
The “Festival of Brexit” has been branded “very successful” by its director despite participation figures for the £120 million project falling very short of its 66 million target.
Unboxed, a UK Government programme of live and digital events funded by taxpayers’ money, was attended by three million people across 107 towns and villages in the UK, according to its organisers.
Director Phil Batty said that overall 18 million people took part in events held this year from March to October, mainly in the form of digital participation such as watching online broadcasts and through virtual reality.
However, in August Politics Home reported that the festival – which was intended to evoke the spirit of the Great Exhibition of 1851 and the 1951 Festival of Britain – had received 238,000 visitors with one month to go.
Showcase
Mr Batty defended the project for providing “cultural experiences” to people across the UK and said the 66 million target was never intended to comprise in-person visitors.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “These cultural experiences have showcased the very best of science, the very best of tech and the very best of the arts through live and through digital.
“66 million was never a visitor target for this programme,” he added.
“It was a creative ambition for the programme, it was an ambition because we wanted to be really inclusive for the whole of the UK, and I think we’ve delivered that.
“I believe it has been very successful because we’ve seen that whether that’s live events in towns and villages there’s been an economic boost, but also we’ve seen major free cultural projects provided to millions of people right across the UK, and that’s hugely important.”
Last month, a cross-party parliamentary committee asked the National Audit Office (NAO) to investigate how the project was managed to “help get to the bottom of how so much taxpayer money could be frittered away for so little return”.
The initiative was originally unveiled in 2018 by Theresa May as Festival UK* 2022 and was due to be a nationwide festival of creativity following the UK’s departure from the European Union.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, who later held the post of Brexit Secretary, dubbed it the Festival of Brexit, and it was rebranded as the Unboxed festival under Boris Johnson’s premiership.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
It says ‘18 million took part’. That means the 17.4 million plus organisers and suppliers. The rest of us, being the majority, were not interested but still had to pay. That’s Break-it in a nutshell.
Articles on Wales’ project at http://www.theatre-wales.co.uk/ reviews October 27th, November 17th & November 19th headed “Why We Are Failed By BBC Cymru Wales”
“Deafening Silence: The Weakness of Wales” at Wales Arts Review- https://www.walesartsreview.org/critics-are-important/
That 18M includes a TV audience estimated at over 6M.
Lies, damned lies and statistics?
Why do we put up with this nonsense?
Festival of Brexit? That is taking the p*ss! So they planned some sort of celebratory panto cum celeb infested junket when they should have been getting stuck into the nuts and bolts of the UK’s existence after the separation. The nut cases in London either didn’t care or most likely lacked the core competences to create a series of plans which could be executed to deliver a more orderly and structured post Brexit economic and social environment. Instead we have a convoluted mess full of conflicting aims and policies. Did someone do this deliberately to enable vulture funds and other… Read more »