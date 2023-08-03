Festival organisers offer travel advice to National Eisteddfod visitors

Police, Gwynedd Council officers and the organizers of the National Eisteddfod are encouraging visitors to the week-long festival to be patient on their way to the Maes.

This year’s National Eisteddfod will be held at Boduan on farmland alongside the A499 between Pwllheli and Nefyn and special arrangements are being put in place to avoid congestion.

Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Dafydd Meurig encouraged Eisteddfodgoers to use public transport whenever possible in order to reduce congestion in the area and for the benefit of the environment.

“I urge people to make their arrangements in advance, especially if they are planning to enjoy the concerts, gigs and other shows in the evening. There are many options available, with extra busses and a dedicated area for those who are getting a lift home.

“I’m extremely grateful to local businesses who have supported us to be able to provide the extra buses,” he said.

Bus:

In addition to the normal service (Bus No. 8 Pwllheli-Nefyn-Tudweiliog) additional shuttle buses will run between Pwllheli-Boduan-Nefyn (bus 8E and 8N) thanks to collaboration with local businesses in the Pwllheli area.

The buses will run regularly throughout the day, the full timetables are on the Council’s website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/bws

But the Concessionary Pass Card will not be valid on all buses.

A spokesman for Gwynedd Council said: “The Concessionary Pass Card can be used on the normal public service, which is bus 8. As public buses are not the additional provision for the Eisteddfod, the Concessionary Pass Card will not be valid on the 8E or late buses.

“The price of a one-way shuttle bus ticket (8E) will be £2 for adults and £1 for children.”

The normal bus and the shuttle bus will start and stop from normal bus stops. It is possible to catch bus connections to other towns in Gwynedd and beyond from Pwllheli, and the railway station is nearby.

Late bus:

Three additional one-way bus services will leave Maes yr Eisteddfod at 11pm to go to Nefyn (cost £4), Porthmadog (along the A497, cost £5) and Caernarfon (along the A499, cost £5).

These buses will only stop at official Council bus shelters along the way. You must book and pay for your place by 12pm (midday) on the day before travelling, and that via the Eisteddfod website. www.eisteddfod.cymru/arrraedd-y-maes.

Train:

It is possible to use the bus services to connect with the Cambrian Railway (Pwllheli Station) or the North Coast Railway (Bangor Station). Your trip can be planned on the Traveline Cymru website: www.cymraeg.traveline.cymru/

Car:

Make sure you follow the yellow ‘Eisteddfod’ signs to get to the Maes.

The signs have been installed to facilitate traffic and the transport plan has been created to help drivers get to the Eisteddfod as easily and safely as possible.

Traveling from the Porthmadog direction (A497): Traffic will be diverted onto the B4354 at the Afonwen roundabout, traveling through Chwilog, past South Arfon Creamery to Y Ffôr.

Cross the crossroads at the temporary lights in the centre of the village and continue along the B4354 until the junction with the A497.

Turn left onto the A497 and follow the road until you reach the car park.

Traveling from Caernarfon (A499): Follow the A499 to the village of Y Ffôr, and turn right at the temporary lights in the centre of the village continue along the B4354 until the junction with the A497. Turn left onto the A497 and follow the road until you reach the car park.

Traveling from the Llŷn Peninsula: Follow the local directions and signs as you reach them. Some local roads will be closed during the Eisteddfod, so it is important to follow all the signs.

Parking:

Follow the signs to the car parks and do not park on the side of the road.

Remember to follow the instructions of the stewards in the Car Park. They are there to help and facilitate arriving and leaving the car park. Parking is free.

Disabled visitors with a blue badge should follow the signs to the disabled car park.

Taxi:

There will be a dedicated taxi stand at the entrance of the Eisteddfod where Eisteddfodgoers can catch a taxi (hackney carriage) at home or to their accommodation. Only taxi companies that have registered with the organizers of the Eisteddfod in advance will be allowed on site.

Drop off/pick up area – There will be a dedicated area for those who are dropped off/picked up by a taxi that has been arranged in advance (private hire taxi) or by arrangement with a family member or friend. There will be clear signs to direct drivers from the main road. The Council calls on motorists not to drop off or pick up people off the main road.

