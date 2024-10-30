Fewer accidents recorded on road after opening of controversial active travel route

Richard Youle,local democracy reporter

The number of accidents on a road where a new cycle path was built, despite much local opposition, has fallen, the authorities have said.

Swansea Council said the active travel route on Mayals Road, Mayals, was built in 2020-21 and that in the three years prior to that there were three serious accidents and three slight ones.

It said in the following three years there has been one slight accident. It didn’t give details about who was involved in the six pre-2020 accidents but said the one since then involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

Narrowed

The council, which built the active travel route with Welsh Government money, said the statistics from South Wales Police showed the road – which was narrowed to accommodate the active travel route – was now much safer.

It added that in the 10 years leading up to 2020 there were 26 vehicle-related accidents on Mayals Road, with nine of them classed as serious.

“It’s pleasing to know that the works carried out along Mayals Road have led to a safer environment for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists,” said Cllr Andrew Stevens, cabinet member for environment and infrastructure.

“A major part of our efforts to increase walking and cycling routes across Swansea is to create a safe environment that gives the public confidence to choose sustainable modes of transport such as cycling and walking.”

Misinformation

He added: “During the construction phase of Mayals Road, I’m conscious that the council had to contend with some misinformation that was being distributed irresponsibly, claiming the new route was dangerous and would lead to more accidents. When these routes are designed, a lot of effort goes into ensuring the improvements have road safety at the heart of them and consider all road users.”

The active travel route starts at the bottom of Mayals Road with a shared-use section of pavement. A few hundred metres up the hill is a pedestrian crossing, where cyclists are encouraged to cross in order to use a dedicated cycle lane to the top of the road. Cyclists coming down the hill have a dedicated cycle lane on the side of the shared-use path at the bottom, but many free-wheel down the road itself.

Mayals Road resident Paul Kane said he wasn’t convinced by the accident numbers provided, and that in his view the active travel scheme hadn’t brought any benefits.

“Cyclists never had a problem on Mayals Road,” he said. “There wasn’t any abuse, there wasn’t any road rage. The new one is only used by a handful of people, a few more in the summer. Only one or two people follow the ridiculous layout – criss-crossing at the lights and going up the hill. Others go on the road itself, especially now with all the leaves on the cycle path.”

Blocked

Mr Kane said delivery drivers and tradespeople doing work on Mayals Road houses now found themselves with nowhere to park and sometimes blocked the cycles lanes with their vehicles, although he agreed that they shouldn’t.

The reconfigured layout does ensure that cyclists can go up and down the road without cycling on the carriageway, while pedestrians have their own section of pavement most of the way.

Mayals councillor Chris Evans said he would like some sort of chicane to be installed on the shared-use section outside Mumbles Bay Court retirement complex at the bottom of the road. This was because downhill cyclists could be travelling fast when they approached it, as well as it being on a slight bend, although there is a sign on the Tarmac advising cyclists to slow down.

Asked about feedback from residents and cyclists, Cllr Evans said: “A couple of people up in Bishopston and a few members of (cycle campaign group) Wheelrights have said it’s better for them as it feels safer. The more ‘professional’ cyclists tend to stay on the road.”

There was a collision in February 2021 at the junction of Fairwood Road and Mayals Road. Police said at the time that it involved a Toyota Yaris and that despite efforts of emergency services and members of the public, a 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile the council wants to extend the Mayals active travel route across Clyne Common to Bishopston. Its initial attempt was blocked last November when a Welsh Government-appointed planning inspector ruled that the council’s proposal interfered with the rights of commoners and would be harmful for nature conservation and the landscape.

