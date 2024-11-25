Ffeibr: TfW launch fibre broadband network

A state-of-the-art, full fibre wholesale network owned by Transport for Wales launches today – offering companies the opportunity to provide high-speed internet connectivity for South Wales valley communities.

While building the South Wales Metro and carrying out huge infrastructure changes to electrify the railway line in the South Wales valleys, Transport for Wales seized the opportunity to, at the same time, install a full fibre network.

Launch

Owned by Transport for Wales, TfW Ffeibr (Fibre) launches today and is offering Internet Service Providers and telecoms companies a network that is ready to plug into, so they can offer high-speed internet services to customers.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at TfW said: “We’re extremely proud and excited to be launching TfW Ffeibr today, to provide a state-of-the-art high-speed network for companies to use and sell within valley communities.”

She added: “We’ve been carrying out huge infrastructure works in the valleys, electrifying the railway line as part of the South Wales Metro and this presented us with an opportunity to also build the infrastructure for a high-speed core network.

“The South Wales Metro project is about physically connecting people and TfW Ffeibr is about connecting people in the digital world.

“At TfW, we’re fully aligned to the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act and this new subsidiary business reinforces our commitment to improving the lives of people in Wales.”

Connecting people

Guy Reiffer, Managing Director at TfW Ffeibr said: “This is an industry and UK first – a rail infrastructure project that has diversified and utilised its construction to also install a high-speed, full fibre internet capable network.

“We’re excited to launch today and we’re looking forward to working with telecoms companies to provide big-bandwidth full fibre internet for communities that are harder to reach.

“For people living in the valleys, high-speed internet enabled by our core fibre offering will open up lifestyle and business opportunities.”

Visit TfW’s website for further information – www.tfwffeibr.wales

