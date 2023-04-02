fflecsi bus service returns to Llŷn Peninsula for summer season

A seasonal fflecsi bus service is returning to the Llŷn Peninsula for a third consecutive year, Transport for Wales (TfW) has confirmed.

Working in partnership with O Ddrws i Ddrws Community Transport, the service provides important travel connections for communities and routes to popular destinations for visitors to the area during the summer months.

The fflecsi Llŷn service will operate between Fridays and Mondays from 9am to 6pm, until Sunday 17 September.

The service will also operate on Tuesday 8, Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 of August from 9am to 6pm, to help support travel to and from the National Eisteddfod in Boduan.

Passenger use has more than doubled since the service first began operating in 2021, with more than 2,200 completed journeys in 2022 compared to 689 in the previous year.

fflecsi Llŷn, which uses an electric bus as part of its fleet, connects the coastal town of Pwllheli, where it meets the Cambrian Coast Line, with the western tip of the Llŷn Peninsula, covering the designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and including the villages of Abersoch, Aberdaron, Nefyn, and the scenic fishing village of Porthdinllaen.

Sustainable transport

Lee Robinson, Director for Mid, North and Rural Wales at TfW said: “The Llŷn Peninsula is a popular tourist destination in Wales and the fflecsi Llŷn service plays an important role in helping drive sustainable transport in the area.

“Passenger numbers continue to increase, and I’m delighted to see the service returning for a third consecutive year.

“We know that fflecsi provides an essential service to rural areas and it continues to be a vital part of TfW’s commitment to providing a multi-modal transport network that encourages more people to use public transport.

Wil Parry, Project Manager for O Ddrws i Ddrws Community Transport added: “fflecsi is a highly valued transport choice for both locals and visitors to the Llyn Peninsula during the summer and I’m pleased to see the service returning for its third season this year.

“Part of what makes the Llŷn Peninsula so special is that it is truly unspoilt. We have gentle coastlines, sandy beaches, secluded coves with tiny villages and hamlets inland.

“We want to play our part in protecting the area for generations to come by providing a sustainable transport alternative to using the car.”

