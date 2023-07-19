Fflecsi Pembrokeshire expansion to launch this summer

A new fflecsi bus zone that includes Tenby will be launched in time for the summer holidays by Transport for Wales (TfW) and Pembrokeshire County Council.

As well as covering the popular tourist destinations of Tenby and Saundersfoot, the new demand responsive transport zone will service inland communities as far as Pembroke and Pembroke Dock.

The zone will replace the current 360 and 361 fixed-line services between Tenby and Pembroke Dock, providing a more sustainable and usable service for communities without a regular bus service as well as linking with railway stations.

Pembrokeshire County Council has received £180,000 of grant funding from the Welsh Government Public Transport Improvement Fund to support the expansion.

The recently introduced Dale Peninsula zone will be expanded eastwards beyond Milford Haven, replacing the 308 fixed-line service covering Burton, Llangwm, Hook, Freystrop, Rosemarket and Merlin’s Bridge.

The first and last 308 journeys will remain to enable College Students and commuters to continue to travel without the need to book.

The current fflecsi zone has seen significant passenger growth since it replaced the 315 fixed-line service earlier this year.

A revised fflecsi Bwcabus zone will extend to cover Crymych, Llandissilio and Clynderwen, providing improved connections with the 430 fixed-line route between Cardigan and Narberth.

Expansion

The Bwcabus area previously covering Hayscastle Cross, Castlemorris and Llangloffan will be served by the Northwest Pembrokeshire zone.

From Monday, 24th July the new fflesci zones will be available anytime between 7.30am to 6.30pm, Monday to Saturday. Booking opens from Wednesday, 19th July via the fflecsi app or by phoning 0300 234 0300.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said: “The awarding of grant funding to enable the expansion of fflecsi Pembrokeshire services is fantastic news for residents and visitors.

“The existing provision has proven to be very successful in opening up the service to a wider area and providing greater travel options for passengers.

“fflecsi will also enable travel via public transport on a Saturday which has not been available in many areas for some time.”

Lee Robinson, Development Director for Mid, North and Rural Wales at Transport for Wales, said: “fflecsi Pembrokeshire is a fantastic example of how demand responsive transport can transform transport opportunities for rural communities in Wales and I’m delighted to see the service expanding across the county.

“We’re committed to promoting sustainable tourism across Wales and the new zone between Saundersfoot and Pembroke Dock will allow visitors travelling to the area by rail to make their onward journeys using fflecsi.

“The recently introduced Dale Peninsula zone continues to see increased passenger growth and its expansion will allow more communities to benefit from greater connectivity to the wider bus and rail network.”

