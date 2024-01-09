Fiery 20mph row breaks out during First Minister’s Questions

Wales’ First Minister has accused the Conservative Senedd group leader, Andrew RT Davies of “deliberate misinformation” in a fiery row over Wales’ default 20mph speed limit.

The dispute over enforcement of the controversial speed limit broke out between Tory and Labour benches during First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (January 9).

The Welsh Government confirmed this week that following a three month grace period, enforcement of new 20mph default speed limit will begin.

The enforcement – know as Operation Ugain – will see roadside teams using speed monitoring equipment to catch offending motorists.

Drivers who are caught breaking the 20mph law could face a minimum fine of £100 and three penalty points – or an engagement session.

At a press conference on Monday, the outgoing First Minister suggested that drivers would not be fined for breaching the speed limit if they were “genuinely confused”.

Clarification

The road regulation has been met with opposition in Wales and a petition calling for it to be reversed has reached over 467,000 signatures – the most in Senedd history.

The Welsh Conservatives have heavily opposed the change due to its cost and the party has promised voters that if they were ever in power they would axe it.

Referencing the comments made by the First Minister at the press conference, Andrew RT Davies asked for clarification on the difference between “confused” and “genuinely confused”.

Mr Drakeford hit back saying the difference is, “that is not what I said” – to which laughing broke out in the Chamber.

Action

The First Minister went not to say that enforcement action would be taken if there was evidence that a driver had “wilfully broken the law”.

However, he said that if a driver was “genuinely confused” then the system would instead seek to “engage and educate”.

Mr Davies said the First Minister’s explanation was “as clear as mud” and began reading out the wording of a BBC article in which Mr Drakeford is quoted saying, “genuinely confused would not be prosecuted or fined rather than just being confused”.

The Welsh Tory leader said the new 20mph default speed limit had proven to be “deeply unpopular” across Wales.

MSs began calling out across the Chamber including the man behind the 20mph policy, Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.

Concern

Mr Davies pointed at Mr Waters saying: “It’s nice to see the Deputy Minister back here, chuntering from a sedentary position again.

“It has caused huge amounts of concerns the length and breadth of Wales, and the way it will be implemented and the fines that will arrive on people’s doormats will jeopardise livelihoods and lose people’s jobs, without the solid evidence that would show the support for the points that you have made.”

The First Minister answered by raising a previous PR shot of the Welsh Tory leader holding a 20 is plenty placard alongside road safety campaigner Rod King.

“Blanket”

He said: “As I’ve understood it, he himself is in favour of 20mph zones in certain circumstances. I’ve seen him with placards demanding 20mph zones outside schools, outside hospitals and so on.

“Even he doesn’t believe in a blanket policy, and it quite certainly is not the blanket policy of this Welsh Government. It never was, it never has been, and it isn’t a blanket policy today.

“The fact that he continues to repeat it and he knows that it isn’t true is a very good example of the points that Ken Skates made in his question about misinformation being far too close to home in this chamber as well as in the outside world.”

Mr Davies responded saying that anyone who drives dangerously or breaks the law should be prosecuted – but he said the new law is a “bad law” that is confusing and dangerous and should be withdrawn.

He said: “Ultimately, this piece of law should be withdrawn and common sense prevail. And your two leadership candidates, one of the first statements they made was to promote a review of this piece of legislation.

“So, ultimately, it shows, even on your own benches, there is disquiet about this piece of legislation that you’ve brought forward. So, why don’t you just scrap this piece of legislation and move back to the 30 mph that we had in this country before 17 September?”

The First Minister accused the Welsh Tory leader of putting out a “deeply dangerous message” by encouraging people to act differently depending on how they themselves perceive the law.

Mr Davies cut across saying: “How can you say that?”

Mr Drakeford added: “Every single person in this Chamber has a responsibility for explaining to people that if you make the law, you must uphold the law, and that law is there to be upheld.

“It will be upheld, it will be held sensitively and sensibly, and a good deal more sensibly than he has been this afternoon.”

