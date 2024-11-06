Fifteen councils across Wales take action to protect animals from fireworks

Firework season is well underway – and with more displays expected over the coming week – RSPCA Cymru is calling on everyone to do their part to safeguard animals, including local authorities.

Monmouthshire County Council has recently become the 15th local authority in Wales to take action to mitigate the negative impact of fireworks in their locality. There are now just seven local authorities in Wales yet to take action – with RSPCA Cymru calling upon them to take action for animal welfare.

Measures local authorities can introduce include publicising displays in advance so that pet owners can be prepared, promoting public awareness campaigns, and encouraging local suppliers of fireworks to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for public display. RSPCA Cymru’s motion also encourages local authorities to write to the UK Government – who are responsible for the relevant legislation – to encourage them to limit the maximum noise level of purchasable fireworks.

It comes as the RSPCA’s Kind Sparks campaign encourages everyone to make a small change to reduce the impact of fireworks on pets, livestock and wildlife – and ensure fireworks can be enjoyed more responsibly this fireworks season.

Motion

RSPCA Cymru’s Public Affairs Advisor Sioned Nikolic said: “We’re delighted that councillors in Monmouthshire recently voted to make a difference to animals across the local authority’s boundary by adopting our motion – and have joined 14 other councils across Wales by doing so.

“We receive so many calls related to animal welfare concerns connected to fireworks so having local authorities across Wales introducing measures to mitigate the relevant risks is so important for animal welfare.

“Preparedness is so important – and better advertising of displays and public awareness campaigns could make all the difference in ensuring people know what steps to take to keep pets and other animals safe, and when.

“By also lobbying the Welsh Government and UK Government, to utilise levers at their disposal, we hope we can make Wales a safer place for animals when fireworks are being set off; encouraging responsible use, better information and the promotion of lower-noise alternatives.

“Sadly, we know many pets and other animals struggle with fireworks phobia – but our website is full of advice to help their animals through firework season, including building safe dens, finding hiding places for cats or closing windows and curtains to help soundproof against the noise.

Interactive map

This year, the RSPCA has launched an interactive map which allows users to see the estimated number of cats and dogs in their area who could be impacted by a local garden-held fireworks displays. The map also shows the decibel level at which animals would hear the fireworks based on their proximity to the display.

Research commissioned by the RSPCA found that more than half (55%) of the UK’s pet-owners dread the fireworks season, and 43% admit they have to change their lifestyle due to unexpected fireworks nearby.

And while 71% of people surveyed always alert neighbours about parties with fireworks, nearly a quarter (24%) forget to pre-warn them – increasing the risk for animals.

According to the findings many pet owners and farmers struggle to speak up for fear of creating a divide in their area. Two in five (40%) said they felt awkward saying anything while a third (31%) fear being seen as a killjoy. One in five (20%) admitted they don’t know how to approach the conversation, with 30% feeling isolated.

During fireworks displays

Bringing pets inside – If you’re planning to bring them indoors to better protect them then start to make this change ahead of fireworks night to get them used to the new sights, smells and sounds inside.

Soundproof your house – Simple steps like closing windows and curtains can help your house seem safer to your pet and reduce the sound and visual stimulation from the fireworks.

Pop the radio on.

Stay at home with your pets if possible during firework displays to provide comfort and reassurance.

Pheromone diffusers – Speak to your vet about using a calming collar or diffuser which disperses calming pheromones which may help your dog or cat feel more secure.

Provide extra bedding – Rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals who live outside should have extra bedding to burrow into or you can cover their housing with a blanket for extra sound-proofing. Begin to introduce this now.

Create a distraction for your pets by engaging them in interactive play or giving them puzzle toys that dispense treats.

Avoid bringing your pets to fireworks displays, as the loud noises and crowds can be overwhelming and stressful for them.

Keep horses or livestock secure in a well-fenced area during fireworks events

Give your pets plenty of exercise during the day to tire them out, as this can help reduce anxiety and stress in the evening.

Use positive reinforcement techniques to help your pets associate firework noises with something enjoyable. Offer treats, playtime, or cuddles during quieter moments so they can form positive associations with the sounds of fireworks.

After fireworks season

If your animals have been impacted by fireworks, fill out the RSPCA’s short survey to share your experiences and help raise awareness about the impact of fireworks on animals. Last year we had over 1,000 responses to our survey which demonstrated that 64% of respondents’ animals struggled due to noise from private at-home backyard displays, which helps to strengthen our campaign and our lobby for change.

If you would like to see changes to legislation to improve fireworks sessions for animals take RSPCA’s action and email your Member of Parliament.

To read the Kind Sparks guide and try out the decibel map visit www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/ campaign/fireworks

The following councils have taken action to mitigate the effects of fireworks:

Caerphilly County Borough Council Carmarthenshire County Council Conwy County Borough Council Denbighshire County Council Flintshire County Council Gwynedd Council Isle of Anglesey County Council Neath Port Talbot Council Newport City Council Pembrokeshire County Council Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council Swansea Council Torfaen County Borough Council Wrexham County Borough Council Monmouthshire County Council

