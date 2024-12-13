Fifty cats rescued from Welsh property

Fifty cats found living in an unsuitable environment – many of which were kept confined in outdoor cages among their own faeces and urine – have been rescued by the RSPCA.

Thirty-five cats were rescued in October 2023 and a further 15 were removed from the same Mountain Ash property in February 2024 – whose occupants had been previously banned from keeping cats by the courts.

Many of them were kept and crammed in metal cages which were full of cat faeces and urine.

Previous ban

Pauline Perry of High Street, Mountain Ash appeared at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 31 October for trial.

She faced four offences under the Animal Welfare Act. She pleaded guilty to two offences and was found guilty of another two.

One offence related to a breach of an animal ban, where Perry had been disqualified from keeping all four legged animals for a period of four years, imposed by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on 23 August 2023.

The other offences included causing unnecessary suffering to a black male cat by failing to provide proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for his lesions, failing to take such steps to ensure the needs of 35 cats were met and a final offence of failing to ensure the needs of 15 cats were met. (full wording below)

Lifetime disqualification

At sentencing on 29 November Perry was handed a lifetime disqualification order for all animals. She was handed a 10-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 12 months. She was ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a victim surcharge of £154.

There were also conditions given for her suspended sentence order which included to reside at her home address.

The court heard from RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) Gemma Cooper who said she attended the Pentwyn Avenue property on 28 September after the RSPCA received reports that Perry and Thomas were still keeping multiple cats despite being disqualified.

There was no reply at the address so she posted a disqualification order leaflet and a form stating that we have received reports about them keeping cats and that she advised if they would like help with rehoming their cats to make contact.

Cats rained on

It was on 18 October DCI Cooper returned and met Cynon Taf Community Housing Group (CTCHG) Housing Officers and fellow RSPCA Inspector Neill Manley.

“I walked into the back garden of Pentwyn Avenue and saw adult cats crammed in black metal cages which were full of cat faeces and urine,” she said.

“Although there was an obvious attempt to hide these crates with blankets and branches, the cats were still being rained on and the blankets inside the crates were soaking wet.

“Both the crates and the cats smelt very strongly of cat urine, the smell was extremely strong, despite being outside.

“Some of the cats looked underweight, some had urine stains on their feet and legs and some were matted with what looked and smelt like cat faeces. It was obvious to me these cats have been kept in these conditions for a period of time and it hadn’t just happened.

“Many of the cats were clearly distressed, they were crying and were jumping up at the side of the crates in an attempt to get out.”

They were given permission to remove the cats and they were transferred from the cages into cat carriers.

“I could not believe my eyes”

The court heard that when they were inside to sign the paperwork, DCI Cooper heard a cat meow which came from the cupboard under the stairs.

The court heard that it was known for cats to be kept in this cupboard previously and had been advised “time and time again” to not keep cats in cupboards or cages.

“There was no light in the cupboard and it was small and dirty,” said DCI Cooper.

“I opened the cupboard door and there was a ginger and white cat, standing on the shelf.”

On this occasion 35 cats were removed and taken to the RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic to be assessed.

In a further witness statement from DCI Cooper she said she returned to the property on 9 February of this year with South Wales Police after receiving a call about further cats at the property.

DCI Cooper said: “As I entered the kitchen I saw crates and cat carriers full of cats. I could not believe my eyes.”

She added that not just because Perry had been disqualified from keeping cats but due to the “dirty conditions” they were being kept in.”

Perry agreed to sign over the cats and they were removed and placed in RSPCA carriers. After removing these they asked if there were any more cats elsewhere and they were told no.

However, two more cats were found in the cupboard under the stairs.

“The police officer then shone his torch and found a black cat in the cupboard which I then caught and placed in a basket,” said DCI Cooper.

He took another look and found another cat in the same cupboard – making the total of 15 cats.

Cat put to sleep

DCI Cooper said: “The majority of the cats were urine stained and had faecal matting in their coat.

“There were no litter trays provided apart from one which contained no substrate and was piled high with faeces and urine. None of the cats had access to water and they were all lying in their own faeces and urine.”

These cats were then taken to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic to be assessed.

In an additional witness statement, DCI Cooper said she has been an Inspector since 2010 and has attended the Pentwyn Avenue property around 40-50 times and in over half of those occasions she had not had a reply at the address. On others she was able to give advice.

One cat who was found with a tumour on his tail sadly was put to sleep on veterinary advice.

The other cats required little vet treatment and just needed a good wash, flea and worm treatments and socialisation.

Following the case, DCI Cooper said: “The cats were so programmed to being kept in cages it took them a while to get used to having the space to walk around and play.

“However, once they got used to that and some socialisation, they came on leaps and bounds and we are very happy to have found them loving homes.”

