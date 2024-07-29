Final preparations as National Eisteddfod returns to south Wales valleys

The National Eisteddfod returns to the south Wales valleys for the first time since the mid-1950s this year.

One of Europe’s largest cultural festivals the week-long event was last staged in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area at Aberdare in 1956.

But the Eisteddfod has a long and proud history in the area with the festival having been held there eight times since 1861 when the first National Eisteddfod of the modern era was held in Aberdare in 1861.

During the past few weeks Eisteddfod staff and contractors have transformed the historic Parc Ynysangharad, close to the centre of Pontypridd, into a huge Maes complete with a large pavilion, a range of smaller performing spaces and stands as well as a temporary Gorsedd circle.

The Eisteddfod marks the climax of more than two years of organising and fund-raising by locals.

Tribute

Helen Prosser, Chair of the Executive Committee, said that realising an urban Eisteddfod was not easy and paid tribute to the staff for their vision and perseverance.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to raise money, cheer and raise awareness all over the county.

“We’ve held hundreds of entertaining events, produced merchandise and challenged ourselves to achieve extraordinary feats in order to raise money.”

She emphasized that the Eisteddfod encompasses all three valleys and added: “The Eisteddfod is in the town of Pontypridd, but this is a festival that involves the three valleys, and I would encourage you to visit the Rhondda Valley and the Cynon Valley to see all of our area.

“Shops and businesses in Treorchy and Aberdare display Hapus i Siarad (Happy to Speak) posters in their windows – go in for a Welsh conversation and remember to support the town of Pontypridd too.

“Many things have lifted someone’s spirits on the journey towards the Eisteddfod – seeing Ysgol Llanhari pupils waiting to buy Maes B early deal tickets on their phones, the joy of the people in the streets of Aberdâr and opening the spreadsheet showing the competition numbers.

“The numbers are very healthy for both Composition and Stage – all the best to everyone and thank you for giving of your time and talents to make Eisteddfod 2024 a success.”

Special

Ashok Ahir, President of the Eisteddfod Court, said he was looking forward to the Main Event.

“And here we are, on the eve of a very special week, with a great artistic program that intertwines the national with the local, and the feel of the three valleys flowing through it all.

“Personally, I’ve been really looking forward to the week. I was chairman of the Cardiff Eisteddfod Executive Committee in 2018, a very different festival in the city, and the festival has a similar vibe this time.

“This is an urban setting, with the Maes in the centre of Pontypridd, and Ynysangharad Park is perfectly suited to host such an event.

“There is excitement in the area, not only to host the Eisteddfod but for our language and culture. This is an area that has played such a leading role in the development of Welsh education and has such pride in the Welsh language and in Welshness.

“This is an area that deserves to be home to the main festival of the people of Wales, and I am extremely proud to be at the helm as the dream for so many local residents comes to life.”

The National Eisteddfod starts on Saturday, August 3 and runs until Saturday, August 10.

More details online at eisteddfod.wales

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

