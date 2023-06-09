Final preparations underway for Swansea Welsh language music festival

The final preparations are underway for Swansea’s Welsh language music festival, Gŵyl Tawe in its new home at the National Waterfront Museum.

The free festival, which was previously staged outside the Railway Inn in Killay, will take place between 10:00-20:00 on Saturday (June 10).

Award winning Carmarthen band Adwaith will headline this year’s event and the festival will feature a variety of activities and performances.

Starting the event on the Creative Wales stage in the museum’s courtyard garden will be a new theatre show for families, Frogs in Bogs.

The show is an interactive watery adventure for all ages created by Familia de la Noche, Heledd Watkins and Sam Roberts (HMS Morris).

It will be followed by a variety of performances from local schools including choirs, dance groups, and instrumentalists.

The afternoon will see live performances from a host of Wales’ most exciting musical artists across both the Creative Wales stage, and the Gower College Swansea stage in the museum’s Ocean Room.

Headline set

This will include headline sets from Adwaith and Sage Todz, as well as a special opening set from The Gentle Good.

The full list of artists performing also includes Ani Glass, Lloyd + Dom + Don, Gillie, Hyll, Los Blancos, MR, Rogue Jones, Sage Todz, She’s Got Spies, SYBS, and The Gentle Good.

Throughout the day, the foyer of the museum will see stalls and activities from partners such Gower College Swansea, Siop Tŷ Tawe, the Taliesin Arts Centre, the Mission Gallery, and the Mudiad Meithrin. Technocamps will offer STEM activities, and the artist Rhys Padarn will offer a workshop enabling attendees to create some of his unique Orielodl artwork.

There will also be opportunities to enjoy story and song sessions from Cymraeg i Blant, and to receive taster lessons from Learn Welsh Swansea Bay Region in the museum’s Learning Rooms.

The full timetable for the festival is available here.

The event is delivered by Menter Iaith Abertawe in partnership with Museum Wales, and with support from Swansea Council, the Arts Council of Wales, Gower College Swansea, and Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

