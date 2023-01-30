Final push to plant 10,000 trees in the beautiful Brecon Beacons

A charity committed to tackling climate change has planted almost 10,000 trees in its anniversary woodland in the stunning Brecon Beacons.

There is now a final push to meet the milestone figure to mark the u3a’s 40th year before the end of the tree planting season in March.

As the planting season is now in full swing, arborists are hard at work at the site in Monmouthshire, south Wales, planting out the thousands of trees bought by members.

Eight thousand broadleaf specimens have already been planted and they are also busy protecting the trees planted last year – which are now between 30cm and 60cm tall – which endured an exceptionally hot, dry summer.

U3a member Neil Stephenson is looking after the anniversary woodland project. He said: “I have been amazed at the response from members to our anniversary woodland campaign.

“Our original target of 5,000 trees was surpassed very quickly so we had to revise that target upwards to 10,000. We’re now so close to reaching our goal and we’d love to do that by the end of March.

Commitment

“The enthusiasm for our anniversary woodland clearly shows our members’ commitment to tackling climate change and their investment in the sustainable future of our planet.’

Robert Penn is from Stump Up for Trees and is managing the project on behalf of u3a. He said, once established, the trees will deliver a host of ecosystem services.

“That includes carbon sequestration (capturing, removal and storage of carbon dioxide), improved habitat for nature, natural flood management, good connectivity for wildlife between existing small pockets of ancient woodland, better soil and water quality and aesthetic value in the landscape.”

The trees have been paid for by individual members from across the country, but friends of u3a are also very welcome to contribute too.

Groups can also buy a 100-tree copse – which will have a specially-dedicated plaque made by a local artisan.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

