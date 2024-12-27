Final sign-off for over-55s housing scheme at ‘eyesore’ site

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

The final sign-off for a scheme to build 24 affordable homes for the over-55s at the “eyesore” site of the former Motor World building has been given the go-ahead.

W B Griffiths & Sons Ltd, on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council, in an application before the council’s November planning committee, was given approval for the construction of a new residential redevelopment of 24 affordable apartments for over-55s at 70A-80A Charles Street in Milford Haven.

It is planned to build 21 one-bed apartments and three two-bed apartments, along with associated works.

‘Eyesore’

The former Motor World site, previously described as an “eyesore,” was cleared in 2018 to enable redevelopment.

Planning permission was granted on the site for the development of 15 affordable apartments for over-55s in 2020 – but the previous contractor was put into administration under what was described as, ‘significant financial stress’.

The application, submitted through agent DPP Planning, followed a public consultation earlier this year.

At the November meeting, approval was proposed by Cllr Alistair Cameron, seconded by committee chair Cllr Simon Hancock, who said: “We need to achieve regeneration of our town centres by repopulating them, and they will be much more sustainable in the future.”

Questions

He was supported by Cllr Mark Carter, who said: “I like developments like these; I think this is the way forward for communities, we’ve got a site here that as far back as I’ve been a councillor has attracted questions about when it will be built.”

A sticking point for the application was it was subject to a Welsh Government Holding Direction where planning permission could not be fully granted until an awaited vehicle Swept Path Analysis has been approved demonstrating that a turning area can be provided within the site for the largest type of vehicle that would serve it.

Members backed delegated authority for the council’s head of planning to approve the application following resolution of the issue.

The application was formally conditionally approved by planning officers on December 24, a Welsh Government response saying it “as highway authority for the A4076 trunk road does not issue a direction in respect of this application”.

