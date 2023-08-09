First artists revealed for Other Voices festival

Having announced its return to west Wales earlier this year, Other Voices Cardigan has revealed the first wave of live acts set to take to the festival’s stages this autumn.

Italian alt-pop act Sans Soucis, Irish singer-songwriter Susan O’Neill, acclaimed Welsh rockers Adwaith and Machynlleth-born triple harpist Cerys Hafana have all been announced as the first of this year’s headliners.

They will all perform intimate live sets in St Mary’s Church in Cardigan, west Wales, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Presented by veteran Welsh broadcaster Huw Stephens, Other Voices Cardigan will bring all of the headline performances live to the world for free via YouTube and streaming live to a cinema screen in Mwldan.

Exclusive content from the weekend set to take place on 26 -28 October will be captured for later broadcast on S4C and RTÉ.

Beyond the Church performances, the picturesque town of Cardigan will play host to a Music Trail in 11 venues over the festival’s three days, showcasing the very best handpicked established and emerging musical talent from Ireland and Wales.

In an eclectic and diverse mix of more than 35 artists, festival goers can enjoy a journey of musical discovery that

celebrates hip-hop, folk, rock, electronica, RnB, punk, electronica, grime, soul and everything in between, reflecting the exciting vibrancy of the two nations’ musical output.

With more artists still to be announced, the Music Trail will feature: amy michelle | Angharad | Climbing Trees | Chalk | Dead Method | Fia Moon | Gwilym Bowen Rhys | HMS Morris | Joshua Burnside | Lemoncello | Les SalAmandas | Mace The Great | Mali Hâf | MELLT | Minas | Mount Palomar | Samana | Scustin | Seba Safe | Tara Bandito | Uly

In addition to the live music programme, an Other Voices festival wristband includes unlimited access to Clebran – Flowing Tides / Llanw a Thrai / Sruth where some of Wales and Ireland’s most compelling voices will come together for a series of intimate and invigorating discussions and stories, as well as some very special performances.

The insightful and fascinating group of thinkers, writers, historians, musicians, linguists, advocates and policy makers will discuss culture, power, representation, the future and much more.

Speakers

This year’s Clebran features a collection of incredible speakers; Author and broadcaster Jon Gower, harpist Cerys Hafana, Associate Professor of Early Modern History John Gallagher; writer, composer and performer Daf James; writer-director Tracy Spottiswoode; writer, podcaster and journalist Damian Kerlin; journalist and author Richard Fisher, Senior

Lecturer in Applied Psychology Dr Sharon Lambert and historian, writer and reviewer Christopher Kissane, with more to announce in the coming weeks.

Clebran will take place at Mwldan in the afternoons/evenings of Thursday, Friday and Saturday across the three-day festival.

Early bird wristbands are on sale now priced at £25, rising to £35 on 1st October.

Wristbands will give unlimited access to all Music Trail events and Clebran sessions across all three days and inclusion into a prize draw to win much sought-after admission wristbands to the live performances at St Mary’s Church.

Tickets for the exclusive Church performances will not be for sale and only be available through prize draws and competitions.

Full details on festival wristbands and streaming are available here.

