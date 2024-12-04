First Class upgrades on selected TfW services now available on Seatfrog

Transport for Wales (TfW) passengers will able to experience First Class for less on selected services thanks to a new partnership with Seatfrog.

The app enables customers to buy or bid for First Class upgrades, meaning they could secure the best in comfort, hospitality and customer service at a fraction of the normal cost.

It’s now available on journeys between Cardiff and Holyhead and Cardiff and Manchester.

Festive season

Johnathan Jones, Head of Network Growth at TfW, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Seatfrog to offer our customers the chance to experience First Class travel at a great price.”

If you’re already travelling this festive season on applicable routes, but you’ve already secured your Standard ticket, you can upgrade to First Class on the day on-board via the Train Manager, or book ahead by purchasing your First Class upgrades for less on Seatfrog.

Comfort

Iain Griffin, CEO of Seatfrog, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Transport for Wales to offer passengers an affordable way to upgrade to First Class. Our shared commitment to delivering exceptional journeys means that more travellers will now have the opportunity to experience the comfort and quality of the best seats on the train.”

After downloading the app and signing up to a Seatfrog account, passengers can enter their booking reference code or use the Seatfrog train search feature, and the app will show what upgrades are available for the journey.

To participate in an auction, passengers can select the number of seats required and place a bid.

Instant

It is free to take part in the auctions and passengers will only pay if they win.

To instantly upgrade without the risk of being pipped to the post in an auction, passengers can use the Seatfrog app with the instant upgrade option.

The app will send an upgrade barcode straight to customers phones.

Passengers must bring both the original ticket barcode and the First Class upgrade barcode for travel.

