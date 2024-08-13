First ever Hado team to represent Wales at European Championships

Esports fans are rejoicing after the first ever Hado team from Wales qualified for the prestigious augmented reality European championships.

The entry marks a significant milestone in Welsh esports history, showcasing the nation’s growing prowess in the rapidly evolving landscape of competitive augmented reality sports.

Hado, a dynamic and fast-paced AR (augmented reality) sport, combines physical activity with digital gameplay, requiring both athletic skill and strategic acumen.

Players use headsets and armbands to launch virtual energy balls and shields in a game of speed and precision. Described as a “groundbreaking fusion of technology and sport” it has captured the imagination of players and fans alike, and now, Wales is set to make its mark on the European stage.

Success

“This is a momentous achievement for Esports Wales and the entire Welsh esports scene,” said John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales. “Our Hado team’s qualification for the European Championships not only highlights the skill and dedication of our players but also puts Wales on the map as a rising force in this exciting new sport. We couldn’t be prouder of what they have accomplished.”

The European Championships will take place in England on 14 September, bringing together the best Hado teams from across the continent.

