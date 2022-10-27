First-ever International Media Festival of Wales hosted at Canolfan S4C Yr Egin

The first International Media Festival of Wales supported by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) was held at Canolfan S4C Yr Egin in Carmarthen recently.

The free event took place between the 18 and 19 October and is part of the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival, set up by UWTSD’s Carmarthen Film and Media graduate Kelvin Guy, and it celebrated local and international talent across a range of media.

It also provided an opportunity for individuals to network with practitioners and educators within the industry to share their experiences together.

A series of workshops, screenings and talks were held throughout the two days. Students from UWTSD’s Film and Media courses in Carmarthen were invited to help and take part in the event as an opportunity to get an insight into the industry.

Festival Director Brett Aggersberg welcomed everyone at the beginning of the festival before delivering his keynote speech about how visual media and technology have influenced our creative opportunities and that we are now on the edge of a new frontier with Virtual Reality.

Among the guest speakers were Karl Sedgwick and Matthew Long from Domingos Studios.

Karl said: “We were delighted to be invited by Brett and UWTSD to present our digital 3D work at the festival this year. Having such a diverse and interesting range of speakers and events here in West Wales is inspiring and educational.

“It’s vital that students are exposed to the latest technologies and trends in the industry, and to be able to engage with industry practitioners on a face-to-face basis is priceless – diolch.”

‘Stimulating and exciting’

Brett Aggersberg, a UWTSD Adventure Filmmaking Lecturer and Festival Director said: “It has been an honour to be the director of the first International Media Festival of Wales. It has been a stimulating and exciting two days with speakers and visitors from all over the world taking part.”

He added: “The festival is playing an important role in supporting and celebrating emerging digital and creative industries. it is also providing opportunities for everyone who is passionate about where technology is taking us creatively and socially.”

Third year BA Filmmaking student Tristan Francis, who volunteered at the festival said it was exactly the kind of experience he wanted whilst at university. He found that the festival was beneficial by adding:

“I find it a way of connecting to people in the industry I hope to be in it also allows me to gain knowledge too.”

The organisers will be announcing shortly next year’s event which will again be held at Canolfan S4C Yr Egin.

