First image reveals what new city mosque could look like

A city mosque is set to be replaced by a larger and more modern building.

The current Madina Mosque on Lucas Street in Cathays, Cardiff is currently a temporary cabin-like building which doubles up as a community centre and is surrounded by a car park.

Plans for the new mosque, which Cardiff Council’s planning committee are set to approve on Thursday, June 6, propose a larger structure that would take up nearly the whole of the current site.

The ground floor would consist of a cafe, library and gym and the first floor, a male and female prayer hall and Wudu facilities, which is the washing area.

An artist’s impression of the proposed new mosque shows it to have a flat roof with two domes, which would be made out of fibreglass, on top.

A planning application for the current temporary structure on site was made in 2015 and worshippers have been using it as a mosque and community centre for years.

Separate plans for a new mosque were approved by Cardiff Council in 2004, but nothing was ever built and the planning permission eventually expired.

Chief among the concerns laid out by residents who were consulted on the plans was the potential impact on parking in the area.

People who raised their concerns pointed out that the mosque could receive up to 300 visitors and added that the proposed 32 parking spaces would be insufficient to meet demand.

The proposed parking would be in a basement area, with plans showing an entrance off Lucas Street and an exit onto Robert Street, and include electric vehicle parking spaces.

Additional facilities on site would not generate any additional users other than those using the mosque for prayers, according to the applicant, who is listed as the chair of trustees at Madina Mosque and Community Centre, Javaid Iqbal.

A council report on the application also states that a travel survey undertaken by the applicant shows that a greater percentage of worshippers arrive by foot.

It goes on to add that an updated assessment “appears to re-conclude that there would be plentiful and convenient on-street parking available to accommodate vehicle borne demand for prayers on a typical Friday.”

Cardiff Council’s planning committee will meet to discuss the plans at 10.30am. You can watch the meeting live here.

