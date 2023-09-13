First look at Wales’ first dual-stream language school

The first images of Wales’ first dual-stream language school have been released.

Ysgol Gynradd Groes-wen Primary School is located north of Plasdŵr’s Groeswen neighbourhood, near Danescourt and Radyr, and is the first of several planned schools for the community over the next 10-15 years.

The school follows a dual-stream model, providing 420 places across both Welsh and English classes. It provides half Welsh-medium and half English-medium classes, and 96 part-time nursery places.

The two-storey building comprises of nursery, reception and infant classrooms on the ground floor, with junior classrooms located on the first floor.

The school was designed by Powell Dobson Architects and has been built by Andrew Scott Ltd.

In keeping with the character and colours of the Groeswen neighbourhood, the primary school has plenty of green space and outdoor facilities for children.

Hub

The school features contemporary architecture and is easily recognisable as a hub within the community, providing opportunities to bring new residents and families together.

Wayne Rees is Land Director for Redrow and Project Director of Plasdŵr. He said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our first primary school, Ysgol Gynradd Groes-wen.

“It is the first true community space to be delivered as part of the development and will sit at the heart of the Groeswen neighbourhood as a central hub, offering a quality, bilingual education to children living at Plasdŵr and the surrounding areas.

“We’ve made lots of positive progress at Plasdŵr over the past few years, but the opening of Wales’ first dual-stream primary school is one milestone we’re particularly proud of.

“Plasdŵr’s vision has always been to create a place for residents to live, work, learn and play and this milestone takes us one step closer to reaching that goal.

“On behalf of everyone at Plasdŵr, we’d like to wish the pupils the very best of luck for their first term. We’re looking forward to working with Cardiff Council and Ysgol Gynradd Groes-wen on community projects in the years to come.”

“Privilege”

Richard Carbis, Headteacher at Ysgol Gynradd Groes-wen Primary School, said: “It is a privilege to lead a school that is going to be at the heart of a new suburb in Cardiff.

“As the first school of its kind in Wales, Ysgol Gynradd Groes-wen Primary School will introduce children to the Welsh language in a fully Welsh Medium stream and a Dual language stream (50% in Welsh and 50% in English).

“Welsh identity will be at the heart of everything we do as will the focus on nature and the environment allowing us to become fully integrated into the Plasdŵr vision of a garden city. Our branding reflects our commitment to work as one with the locality and as we say, ‘Gyda’n Gilydd yn Gryfach / Stronger Together’.”

Plasdŵr is identified in Cardiff’s Local Development Plan as the largest “strategic site” which will deliver new homes, district and local shopping centres and community infrastructure within phases.

Up to 7,000 homes will be built at the site bordering Radyr, Fairwater, Pentrebane and St Fagans. Around 40% of Plasdŵr will be green space, including managed heritage woodland, parks and play areas.

Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Skills, Cllr Sarah Merry said: “This is an exciting milestone for the local area and the whole of Cardiff. Ysgol Gynradd Groes-wen Primary School is an innovative variation on the traditional primary school, and will deliver new and exciting opportunities through the introduction of the dual language model which looks to increase Welsh-medium education in a strategic way.

“Supporting Cardiff’s aspirations to grow the Welsh language as set out in our bilingual strategy, the new school will help develop bilingualism, in a new modern learning environment, ensuring that children and young people receive the best possible education.”

“Plasdŵr is already very popular, generating a significant increase in the demand for school places in the area. The new school will have a community focus providing opportunities for local people to access facilities as well ensuring availability of school places.”

