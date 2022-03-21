First matches being made under Homes for Ukraine scheme

The Welsh Government has confirmed that people fleeing the war in Ukraine will be able to choose to come to Wales from the end of this week.

10,000 people in Wales have registered to offer space in their home and to sponsor someone from Ukraine, as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will enable people who are trying to escape the conflict who don’t have existing family connections to obtain a visa to come to the UK for up to three years.

Under the scheme, those offering homes to refugees would receive a thank you payment of £350 a month.

Desperate circumstances

“The Homes for Ukraine scheme will help people facing desperate circumstances who are in desperate need,” First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

“We not only have a responsibility to help people fleeing such difficult circumstances, but we have a responsibility to ensure support services are in place when people arrive. We’re working closely with people and organisations across Wales to make sure this happens.”

“We want Wales to be a Nation of Sanctuary, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to make sure there is a warm welcome waiting in Wales.”

Super sponsor

“As part of our role as a super sponsor, we have been working intensely with local government in Wales; with the third sector and with wider public services to ensure all the support refugees need when they arrive in Wales are available, “ Jane Hutt, Minister for Social Justice, added.

“This includes support for people suffering trauma and ill health as a direct result of the conflict.

“We will also be able to sponsor people directly and people arriving via this route will be directed to one of the welcome centres, which are being set up across Wales before going on to medium and longer-term accommodation. This model is based on the success of the Afghan and Syrian resettlement schemes.”

It is estimated that close to 3.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last month, with most arriving at border points in Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

