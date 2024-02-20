First Minister blames Brexit for situation faced by Welsh farmers

Emily Price

The First Minister has said famers in Wales would be in a “very different position” if they hadn’t taken the advice of Andrew RT Davies and voted for Brexit.

The fiery exchange took place during First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (February 20) when the leader of the Tory Senedd group pressed Mark Drakeford on planned Welsh Government reforms.

This week, the outgoing First Minister was accused of patronising the agriculture sector after warning farmers they could not decide themselves what to do with millions in government subsidies.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd accused the First Minister of showing “naked contempt” for farmers.

Proposals

His comments came after a demonstration in Powys on Sunday as farmers vented their frustration at the Welsh Government’s proposals for its Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

A consultation is currently underway on the new land management plan which will take the place of the Common Agricultural Policy.

It will use public money to help farmers produce food sustainably, tackle the climate and nature emergencies and restore ecosystems.

The Welsh Conservatives say the development of the scheme has been “riddled with problems” from its inception.

It will require farmers to commit to planting 10% of their land with trees and reserve another 10% as wildlife habitat to access the grant.

Farmers say this would never be practical whilst running a farm business.

The Welsh Conservatives have warned the scheme will “devalue farms, cost jobs and devastate the ability to deliver food”.

The Welsh Government says the SFS will ensure safe food production systems, protect the environment and address the climate crisis.

Food security

Quizzing the First Minister in the Senedd, Mr Davies said: “It is difficult for any reasonable person to come to the conclusion that the SFS, as currently constructed, will deliver that sustainable farming offer from the Welsh Government or future Welsh Governments.

“So, I ask you again to confirm that food security is a vital part of the proposals and that you will make sure that food security has that equal weighting with the environmental gains that, ultimately, we all want to see, and that there will be a rethink on the 10 per cent compulsory tree planting cover that is a demand of the current proposals that are on the table.”

Mr Drakeford hit back saying farmers in Wales would be in a different position if they hadn’t taken the advice of the Tory Senedd group leader.

He said: “I think it’s important that I remind the leader of the opposition why we are in the position that we are in, it’s because farmers in Wales took his advice and voted to leave the European Union.”

A row broke out in the Chamber and Mr Davies could be seen pointing at the First Minister saying: “That’s rubbish, that’s rubbish.”

Funds

Mr Drakeford replied: “Well, there we are. Believe me, we are in the position that we are in today because we have taken back control of farming support in Wales, as we were obliged to do.

“If farmers in Wales were still able to have access to the funds that were available through the European Union, they would be in a very different position than they are having heard and followed his advice. I’ve answered many of his questions already this afternoon, I won’t go over that again.

“We were determined to offer farmers the first chance in Wales to grow the trees that we will need, because we will need thousands and thousands more trees in Wales in an era of climate change.

“We’re committed to doing that and we’re committed to offering farmers the first chance to do so. Where it is not possible, where, because of the topography of the land or other considerations, it isn’t possible to reach 10 per cent, the Minister has already set out proposals so that farmers wouldn’t be expected to reach that.

“Where farmers can, where it is reasonable to ask them, then, to expect farmers to make a contribution to mitigating climate change, they will be rewarded for doing so in the sustainable farming scheme.”

Following FMQ’s, TV personality Jeremy Clarkson said Mr Drakeford’s defence of Welsh Government farming proposals “make no sense”.

In a post on X, he said: “The defence mounted by Mr Drakeford over his farming policy makes no sense. Like him I’m not a farmer but try to learn about it by listening to people who are. He should do the same.

“I look at him and plainly he’s a man who likes a pie. And you don’t get those from trees.”

According to modelling on the potential economic effects of the SFS published alongside the consultation ,there could be a reduction in farm business income of up to £199 million, a reduction in farm output of £125 million and 122,000 fewer livestock units.

In addition an 11% decline in on-farm labour requirements have been projected.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

