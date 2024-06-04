First Minister branded arrogant ahead of no confidence vote

Emily Price

First Minister Vaughan Gething has been branded “arrogant” during a rowdy session in the Senedd today where he told politicians he is “confident” he can defeat a vote of no confidence.

It comes the day before Senedd politicians debate whether the embattled First Minister should remain in office following weeks of rows over donations and the sacking of a junior minister.

Mr Gething has faced criticism over a £200,000 donation he accepted from a company owned by a convicted polluter during his campaign to become Welsh Labour Leader.

It was the largest donation to an individual politician in Welsh political history.

Millionaire businessman David Neal received two suspended prison sentences for dumping toxic sludge at a conservation site ministers were trying to protect.

He is currently facing action over a separate incident regarding noxious fumes emanating from a landfill site in Haverfordwest which is causing public health concerns.

Earlier this week, the First Minister dodged questions put to him by the BBC on whether he knew the company was under a criminal probe when he accepted the cash.

Investigation

During First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (June 4) Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies asked Mr Gething to confirm exactly when he found out about the criminal investigation.

The First Minister said he wasn’t aware until reports surfaced in the media.

Mr Davies reminded Mr Gething of the confidence motion set to take place in the Senedd tomorrow and asked whether he thought he could win.

The First Minister said he was “confident” about the outcome.

He also made a point of characterising the no confidence vote as “non-binding” because it will take place in opposition time.

At this comment, jeers broke out in the Chamber with one Senedd Member shouting: “Arrogant! Arrogant!”

‘Lost confidence’

Plaid Cymru Leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth suggested the comment could signal that the First Minister won’t be taking the vote seriously if it goes against him.

He said the office of the First Minister had been undermined “to such an extent” that the people of Wales had lost confidence in him.

Mr ap Iorwerth asked Mr Gething why he had declined the offer of a £200,000 loan from a Labour colleague so he could return the tainted cash.

The First Minister said he wouldn’t be able to pay such a large sum back.

He said: “I understand the Member wants to make an alternative case that, regardless of not breaking rules, that I should nevertheless suffer the ‘ultimate price’ in political terms.

“The idea that votes of no confidence are not commonplace is just not borne out by any cursory examination of the Record. There have been 3 votes of no confidence within this Senedd term.

“Every Health Minister has faced a vote of no confidence at some point in time. So, this is part and parcel of what happens. I look forward to responding to the debate tomorrow.”

He reiterated that he had followed the Labour party’s rules and the ministerial code when he accepted the donation.

The Plaid Cymru Leader asked the First Minister to confirm whether he plans to continue in office even if the a no confidence vote went against him.

Mr Gething replied saying he is “focused” on turning a page for Wales on July 4.

iMessage

The confidence motion tabled by the Tories for Wednesday evening (June 5) also raises the issue of sacked junior minister, Hannah Blythyn.

The First Minister removed Ms Blythyn from his Cabinet after he accused her of leaking a portion of a ministerial group chat to Nation.Cymru.

The chat was used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The then Health Minister told his ministerial colleagues he was deleting messages because they could be subject to Freedom of Information legislation.

The revelation led to calls for the First Minister to be recalled to the UK Covid Inquiry to give further information on what took place in the deleted discussion.

Calls have also been made for the First Minister to produce evidence that confirms Ms Blythyn is the source of the leak.

She has denied the allegations completely saying her “integrity” remains intact.

Mr Gething says the evidence includes information sensitive to other members.

